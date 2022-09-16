RACINE — Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church will be holding its second annual Fiesta De Grito Festival Saturday, from noon to midnight, at the church grounds, 1100 Erie St.

The festival is in honor of the beginning of Hispanic Heritage month and more specifically Mexican Independence day, which is celebrated every year on Sept. 16.

Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho organized the first event in 2021. The parish had done events specifically for its Hispanic parishioners before, there hadn’t been one for a number of years. In 2021, it was changed to focus more on the Mexican population, which in recent years had grown in the parish. Though Camacho is Columbian, he always loved the idea of how the term “Grito” came to be.

A Grito, Spanish for “shout,” is an event commemorating Mexican independence.

The history of the Grito goes back to the Cry of Dolores, a moment in Mexican history where Roman Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla from Dolores, Mexico, rang his church bell and cried out “Viva México,” signaling the beginning of the Mexican Revolutionary war in 1810. The Fiesta De Grito at Saint Patrick’s will begin with a recreation of the Cry of Delores to start the events off.

While the event is named after this key point in Mexican history, the event is set to celebrate all of Mexican culture.

“We are celebrating certainly more our Hispanic heritage,” Camacho said, “all of us come together and celebrate that with good food, good music and a good time for our community.”

“Looking around the parish, especially those in the Hispanic community, most of them are Mexicans coming from Mexico,” Camacho continued. “Last year, we decided it would be good to do an event centered around the Mexican community and especially doing something in September when we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month.”

The 12-hour festival will feature two different mariachi bands, Hipodromos de Tierra Caliente and Balazo Norteno, as well as performances from Alicia Villa. Other activities include a Jalapeno eating contest, a grito contest, a costume contest and a salsa dancing class taught by Miguel Angel from 4:15-5 p.m.

Traditional Mexican food such as elotes, sopes, bombasos, tacos and Mexican fruit. Vendors will also be at the festival, offering traditional jewelry and Mexican clothing. Attendees are encouraged to come in traditional garb.

But while there are staples of Mexican culture that encompass the country as a whole, the planning committee, headed by mother and daughter Amalia and Tricia Pardo, wanted to emphasize that different cultures from the different states that make up Mexico will be represented at the event.

“If you look at Mexico, it’s culturally rich, just in itself,” Eloy Contreras, Saint Patrick’s youth pastor, said. “You can tell when somebody’s dressed, you can tell it’s an Oaxacania outfit… Everybody has their own certain way of dressing. You’re gonna see a lot of that this weekend, they bring the pride of their region to this event.”

Saint Patrick’s Church has made efforts like the Grito festival in recent years to reflect the growing population of Hispanic people in not only its congregation but in the City of Racine. Like most Catholic churches, Saint Patrick’s holds a fish fry on Lenten Fridays, but instead of a strip or two of breaded cod, the church offers mojarra fritia, a plate that features a completely fried fish. Another event is the Lady of Guadalupe, a mass that takes place on Dec. 12, when Mexican Catholics in particular honor the Virgin Mary.

For the second year in a row, the Grito will be put on at the same time as Party on The Pavement, an annual block party down Main Street. Contreras and the rest of the planning committee are not worried about turnout to their event being low because of that though, saying that since the Grito runs later than Party on the Pavement, people usually make their way over afterward.

“When you’re done with Party on the Pavement,” Contreras said, “come and party on the hill.”