Column: Working from home with kids during the coronavirus outbreak

Parents, are we ready for this? The kids are off for about three weeks starting Monday for Racine Unified and schools around the state to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
This Friday, the kids were off of school for conferences and my oldest daughter said she wasn’t feeling good, so I kept them home from day care.
I’m not always the perfect parent who keeps the kids home when they complain about a stomach ache. But with everything going on, it’s better to be safe.
So my 2-year-old still went to day care and I had the oldest two. I thought this will be easy. I can handle the two oldest home while I work.
The morning went well. They can get themselves their breakfasts and get dressed. They even listened when I told them to turn off tablets and do something else.
But all good things come to an end.
I gave the kids the pep talk in the morning telling them if mommy is on the phone, they should come back later.
They agreed at the time. But then reality is always different.
As soon as I am on the phone with someone, my middle child yells that she needs something. I think she wanted a snack. I said, “two minutes,” like any other parent.
Well two minutes — or maybe it was just 20 seconds — went by. I had not attended to her very important need and she yells again and runs up to me asking about her cheese wrap.
I nicely ask the person I am on the phone with if I can put them on hold for just a minute. I ask my darling daughter to please wait. She doesn’t want to. I try to resume my conversation. It is a challenge.
Then it’s about 4 p.m. and I look around and think, “Oh no.” The house was a bit of a mess. I plan on taking a ten minute break to do a quick clean up and then I get another call and there is something urgent, and another urgent call and another urgent text.
That was around the time the governor announced schools were closing around the state. I told my kids to get out of the room and I got it posted online within five minutes.
Before I knew it, my husband was home and the house was still a mess and I knew it as soon as I heard his reaction when he opened the door.
There were lots of goldfish crackers.
For anyone reading this, I ask, over the next three weeks, if you are talking to someone who may be working from home, have a little patience. They may need to mute to nicely ask their children to leave the room. Or the dog may bark in the background.
As of now, my kids’ day care is going to stay open and I can only pray that will continue — although like other parents that will come at an expensive cost to have two additional kids in day care full-time for three weeks.
But not everyone is that lucky. A lot of people are going to have to make tough choices.
We need to have patience with each other and help each other out.
Stephanie Jones is the managing editor of The Journal Times and has three young children, ages 2, 5 and 7. If anyone else is interested in submitting a mommy or daddy talk over the next three weeks or beyond, send it to stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.