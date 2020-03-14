Column: Working from home with kids during the coronavirus outbreak

Parents, are we ready for this? The kids are off for about three weeks starting Monday for Racine Unified and schools around the state to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This Friday, the kids were off of school for conferences and my oldest daughter said she wasn’t feeling good, so I kept them home from day care.

I’m not always the perfect parent who keeps the kids home when they complain about a stomach ache. But with everything going on, it’s better to be safe.

So my 2-year-old still went to day care and I had the oldest two. I thought this will be easy. I can handle the two oldest home while I work.

The morning went well. They can get themselves their breakfasts and get dressed. They even listened when I told them to turn off tablets and do something else.

But all good things come to an end.

I gave the kids the pep talk in the morning telling them if mommy is on the phone, they should come back later.

They agreed at the time. But then reality is always different.

As soon as I am on the phone with someone, my middle child yells that she needs something. I think she wanted a snack. I said, “two minutes,” like any other parent.