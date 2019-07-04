Early on July 12, 1973, a fire began rippling through the National Personnel Records Center in Overland, Missouri. Firefighters were on the scene in less than five minutes after the fire alarms sounded, but countless issues sprang up, transforming what perhaps could have been a minor fire into one that engulfed vital pieces of history.
In all, 42 departments battled the blaze for four-and-a-half days.
As a result of the protracted firefighting period, an estimated 16 million to 18 million military records were destroyed. Included in that total was 80% of the records of all U.S. Army personnel discharged from Nov. 1, 1912, to Jan. 1, 1960.
But we can still get some of that history back. As one of my journalism professors would say, “If the data doesn’t exist, create it.”
So when I put out a story on June 6 about the 75th anniversary of D-Day, I also included a call to action soliciting stories of local living World War II veterans. I spent the last month speaking with veterans who came forward, and I put together some of their stories in an as-told-to format, which is written using a subject’s own words with some light editing to create a seamless first-person narrative. The result is the “Racine’s World War II Veterans” series. It begins running Friday.
I did the series because, of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, fewer than 500,000 were living in 2018, with hundreds more dying every day, according to the National World War II Museum. In Wisconsin, about 10,000 were still alive. If local veterans’ records were lost in the fire, we can only preserve their stories by talking to them while they are still here.
Over the course of hours of interviews, I heard not just stories of heroism in the heat of battle, but of everyday life. I learned of the bonds veterans had with their fellow soldiers. I learned about the struggles of going to the bathroom on a boat with no bathrooms (the solution involved attaching a wooden 2-by-4 to the side of the boat, for the curious minds). And I learned how truly humble some of these men are (a couple of them told me they didn’t want to appear braggadocious, that they just had a job to do and they did it).
My connection
Among the records scorched in the Overland fire were most of those about my grandfather, Dr. Jerome Leo Sadowski, an Army veteran who served as a private in the 1st Infantry Division, commonly known as the Big Red One, from 1943-45. My grandpa’s tour of duty took him and his fellow members of the Big Red One to now-famous excursions such as the Omaha Beach invasion on D-Day, the Battle of Saint-Lô and the Battle of the Bulge.
Grandpa Sadowski died Feb. 23, 1990, so I was never able to hear any stories firsthand. Grandpa didn’t like to talk much about his military service, my dad tells me. As such, the specifics — what he personally did, what it was like, the friends he had and lost — are few and far between.
The family has scraped together newspaper clippings and a few surviving government records to try to piece together Grandpa’s service record. We know he received three Purple Hearts, but we only know how two of the injuries happened. He was sent home for medical treatment on Dec. 19, 1944, after being injured a third time, but we don’t know what that injury was. We know he was eventually discharged on May 24, 1945, but we don’t know much about what went on between those dates. We also know he received a Silver Star Medal for neutralizing a machine gun nest, but not when or where.
The list of questions goes on, and these records gaps are not unique to my family. But for those fortunate enough to still have World War II veterans in their lives, I urge you to ask them about their service, if they are willing to speak about it. You just might learn how to use the bathroom at sea.
