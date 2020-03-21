Column: “Mommy, when will the sickness end?”

“Mommy, when will the sickness end?"
That is the question that my 5-year-old daughter asked me this past week and it kind of broke my heart. At 2,5 and 7, they are still so little and they are asking a really big grown up question. And I cannot answer it for them.
We know we are blessed — we stocked up on toilet paper before the coronavirus. And we have food in our cabinets and we are able to still go to the store.
But there is no getting away from the sickness — the coronavirus.
One day my 7-year-old shows me her hands are splotchy red from washing her hands too much.
And since the beginning of the year, the girls have been looking forward to going to the father-daughter dance at their school.
Just about a week and a half ago, I went shopping with the girls to buy their dresses for the dance in April. It was a lot of fun. It was like mini prom dress shopping — but dresses for little girls thankfully show a lot less skin.
They showed dad when they got home.
Then this past week I had to break the news to them that it was canceled. I said, "Do you want to hear the good news or bad news?" The good news I told them is that when this is all over, we can have a party and invite a bunch of friends over.
They seemed OK with that, but I know they are disappointed.
For now, social distancing is reality and that means kids have to deal with a lot.
They ask me where the virus started and how it spread and I have to tell them I don’t know. But I tell them a lot of scientists are trying to figure it out.
Like the rest of us parents, we wish we could tell the kids it would be done in a week or two and then we would go back to normal. But it doesn’t look that way and for now we are trying to do our best educating them from home.
Being a working mom, I am not able to give my kids the structured home curriculum others are able to do.
I look at Facebook posts and applaud other moms and dads and their wonderful scheduling. Of course I know what they post on Facebook is not reality. Their kids were really only studying together probably for about 10 minutes before one of them poked the other or stole their crayon and then a fight erupted.
But still it’s hard as a parent not to feel guilty that I am not doing more to enrich my children’s life.
My oldest has gotten home work and she does several sheets a day and she is so proud of herself when I grade it at the end of the day and she gets an A+. A few of her numbers are still backwards. But the answer is right. I hope that counts.
In the midst of all of this, there have been a few magical moments, like when I’m in the other room and I hear my 5-year-old reading a book to the 2-year-old. It’s a fun book about touching your toes, nose, arms and legs. And there is the 2-year-old touching her toes and raising her arms and the middle child giving her a big hug as she listens.
Those are the moments to treasure. All us parents are trying to do the best we can to keep them safe and educate them and help them get the right answers on homework. Still when the kids ask, “When is the sickness going to end?” I really wish I knew the answer.
Stephanie Jones is the managing editor of The Journal Times and has three young children, ages 2, 5 and 7. If anyone else is interested in submitting a mommy or daddy talk over the next three weeks or beyond, send it to stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.