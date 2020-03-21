Column: “Mommy, when will the sickness end?”

They seemed OK with that, but I know they are disappointed.

For now, social distancing is reality and that means kids have to deal with a lot.

They ask me where the virus started and how it spread and I have to tell them I don’t know. But I tell them a lot of scientists are trying to figure it out.

Like the rest of us parents, we wish we could tell the kids it would be done in a week or two and then we would go back to normal. But it doesn’t look that way and for now we are trying to do our best educating them from home.

Being a working mom, I am not able to give my kids the structured home curriculum others are able to do.

I look at Facebook posts and applaud other moms and dads and their wonderful scheduling. Of course I know what they post on Facebook is not reality. Their kids were really only studying together probably for about 10 minutes before one of them poked the other or stole their crayon and then a fight erupted.

But still it’s hard as a parent not to feel guilty that I am not doing more to enrich my children’s life.