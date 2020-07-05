Column: A reporter looks back at his years at Horlick

“All my memories from those days come gather ‘round me. What I’d give if they could take me back in time. It almost seems like yesterday. Where do the good times go? Life was so much easier, 20 years ago.”
— “Twenty Years Ago,”
Kenny Rogers, 1987
Walking the halls of Horlick High School on Monday, tour-guided by principal and Class of 1976 Horlick alumna Angela Ress Apmann, it hardly seemed like it was 37 years ago since I was last in these friendly confines, my 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. home away from home for three of the most formative and fondly-remembered years of my life.
As Kenny Rogers famously sang, it almost seemed like yesterday — in my case a sultry Friday evening, June 3, 1983 to be exact — when I was last inside alma mater Horlick, clad in a silvery gray cap and gown and my newly-minted diploma from Principal “Uncle Wally” Stenavich in hand, a school color scarlet-and-gray “83” tassel rhythmically swaying as it dangled from my mortarboard.
Turning my tassel from right to left, I walked out the doors of Horlick to make my mark on the world and, like most graduating high school seniors, never looked back. Now, 37 years later, I was finally looking back, the prodigal alumnus returning home to close the circle.
As John Ed Pearce once sagely noted, “Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to.”
And I wanted to get back to Horlick. What exactly I wanted to find, I didn’t quite know. Maybe myself?
Trading my well-worn mint green laminated Horlick Herald press pass of yore for my crisp new laminated Journal Times press pass of 2020, I was expecting to feel awkwardly out of place as I crossed the threshold back into Horlick. Instead, I was surprised by how much it comfortingly felt like being back home.
Even though Horlick’s been overlaid with several small additions since my graduation, I was immediately struck by how much the passage of time had shrunk Horlick, at least in my mind. What had appeared so massively sprawling back in the day seemed almost intimately small to me today.
Walking the halls with Apmann, my brain was awash in hundreds of Kodachrome mental snapshots and an emotional mixture of joy, embarrassment, longing and regret — the frenzied creative rush of Herald deadline days; the pre-dawn glow of the pink neon ZAYRE sign lighting up my homeroom — Room 136 — in the dark depths of winter; the come-and-go freedom of the open campus days; unrequited romantic crushes; badminton and field hockey in the Fieldhouse; creative hijinks in the theater; clandestine explorations with classmates in Horlick’s catacomb of basement tunnels; and my middling status in Horlick’s well-defined three-tiered social order of the day — jocks and cheerleaders, bookish nerds, and stoners.
I wouldn’t have been surprised if Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling suddenly popped out of my old locker, solemnly intoning “For your consideration…” as I ran face-to face into a 17-year-old version of myself, a 17-year-old version of my best friend Ron, a 17-year-old version of a girl I liked, and vintage 1982 versions of Horlick staff members long since gone to their greater reward — Stenavich, Joseph Mooney, Jack Belden, Thomas Ohde, Brian Kelly, Ann Jarvis, John Barootian and James “Mad Dog” Maddocks among them.
But none of them were there, 17-year-old me included. Or maybe they still were, memories of the past trapped forever within Horlick’s walls in wispy shades of scarlet and gray.
The sentimentalist in me wanted to break out in a chorus of “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from “Les Miserables” — but I didn’t want to scare Apmann.
The Journal Times press pass hanging around my neck eventually brought me back from my nostalgic reverie in old memories to the reality of 2020. In going back to Horlick, I found what I was looking for — the perspective to find myself anew.
My nostalgic homecoming aside, the reality is I don’t belong there anymore. The 17-year-old me is just a memory within the walls of Horlick. The 55-year-old me? I’m on the outside looking in — just a visitor now. And that’s the way it should be.
As Henry David Thoreau noted, “The meeting of two eternities, the past and the future ... is precisely the present moment.”
Eric Johnson covers business, Mount Pleasant Sturtevant and general assignments for The Journal Times.
