Column: A reporter looks back at his years at Horlick

“All my memories from those days come gather ‘round me. What I’d give if they could take me back in time. It almost seems like yesterday. Where do the good times go? Life was so much easier, 20 years ago.”

— “Twenty Years Ago,”

Kenny Rogers, 1987

Walking the halls of Horlick High School on Monday, tour-guided by principal and Class of 1976 Horlick alumna Angela Ress Apmann, it hardly seemed like it was 37 years ago since I was last in these friendly confines, my 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. home away from home for three of the most formative and fondly-remembered years of my life.

As Kenny Rogers famously sang, it almost seemed like yesterday — in my case a sultry Friday evening, June 3, 1983 to be exact — when I was last inside alma mater Horlick, clad in a silvery gray cap and gown and my newly-minted diploma from Principal “Uncle Wally” Stenavich in hand, a school color scarlet-and-gray “83” tassel rhythmically swaying as it dangled from my mortarboard.

Turning my tassel from right to left, I walked out the doors of Horlick to make my mark on the world and, like most graduating high school seniors, never looked back. Now, 37 years later, I was finally looking back, the prodigal alumnus returning home to close the circle.