Column: A quiet, measured response from golf on civil unrest

"The hardships and injustices that have and continue to impact the African-American community are painful to watch and difficult to comprehend," Monahan wrote. "And as a citizen of this country and a leader of this organization, I must admit that I'm struggling with what my role should be. But I am determined to help and make a difference."

Monahan said he had several "meaningful and emotional" conversations with colleagues and friends in the black community, "who — once again — showed me that sometimes listening and making a commitment to understand are the only things you can offer, and that's OK."

"What I was left with was this," he wrote. "Make no mistake about it — someone you know and care about is hurting right now, even if they haven't told you that directly. ... And if anyone at the tour is hurting, we should all hurt."

He also included a link from the Refinery29 website on the unseen pain blacks endure.

"Too often we just move on when we are not directly influenced by the news of the day," he wrote. "Yes, we have all been impacted by the global pandemic, but we should also be painfully aware and impacted by the dividing lines in our country.

"We might not know exactly what to do right now, but we shouldn't be deterred."