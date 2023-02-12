RACINE — Art is more than a beautiful painting, a choreographed dance, a poem that rhymes, a play that entertains.

This was the message from the artists honored by the Black Arts Council of Racine, who presented the Racine Black Artists Awards on Friday at Gateway Technical College in an event titled “Colors of Soul.”

Painters, poets, actors and dancers, spoke of their use of art to navigate life’s challenges.

April Harris, the founder and CEO of the Black Arts Council of Racine, said the event was organized to highlight and recognize the talent of local artists who may not otherwise receive visibility.

It was also an opportunity for artists to meet each other, network and have conversations about art.

Keynote

Arion Thurmond gave the keynote address. She spoke about her journey from being a teen who battled depression and considered suicide to finding healing in art.

“Art became my therapy,” she said. “I found healing through the flowing of the brushes.”

Thurmond said she knew she found her purpose in life but was uncertain whether that also meant a career.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in art therapy from Alverno College and is working toward a master’s degree in art therapy and mental health counseling at Mount Mary University.

Thurmond’s ambition is to help people overcome their struggles, the kind she dealt with, by intertwining art and therapeutic practices.

“Art allows you to express yourself without saying a word,” she said.

Thurmond works at Strong Milwaukee Center, a Christian day treatment facility, helping children ages 9-13 who battle depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental health challenges find healing in art.

Thurmond said she intends to bring what she has learned to Racine and open an art therapy facility for at-risk youth.

She began with a business called Feeling the Art and has organized camps to help children deal with the effects of bullying, in addition to working with teen girls on self-esteem building.

“I want to be a beacon of hope for the future generation of our community,” Thurmond said.

Don’t listen

As attendees walked into the event, the art of the artists lined the hallway. Among the pieces was a portrait of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

The painting was by Robert Manning who said of Giannis, “He’s my guy.”

Manning is a self-taught artist.

He took a class around age 11, and the instructor told him that he was not good at art and should find something else to do.

“Back then, when an adult told you something, you believed them,” Manning said.

So he gave up art and did not draw or paint again until he was 23. At that time, Manning had lost some friends and was going through grief counseling.

According to Manning, the counselor told him he needed to find something to do so he would stop obsessing about the loss.

Without knowing Manning’s background, the counselor had him draw a car and then a tree during their session, and the drawings were quite good.

The counselor told him: We found your hobby.

Manning even took another art class, despite that bad first experience.

He said he felt nervous in the class, like he did not belong there.

However, the instructor recognized Manning’s talent, and told him to keep practicing and that he would get better.

Manning said people should not to listen when told they are not an artist, writer, singer or dancer.

“If that’s what you want to do, do it,” he said. “You have to get past that. People always tell you what you can’t do. If you want to do it, just figure out what you need to do and go do it. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do.”

The winners who were honored included:

Ralph Tunstell, photography, who has been a photographer for 20 years. “I’m self-taught and it took a long time to get where I am today, and I have a long way to go,” Tunstell said. He calls himself his “own worst critic … always trying to be the best that I can be.”

Tyron Ellis (Rone DaStreetPoet), hip-hop, died in a vehicle accident in 2020 but his music and messages live on. He was described as a hard-working MC who blended old-school rap with new school hip-hop. His family was on hand to receive the award on his behalf, including his mother Tracy Cosey-Daniels and his brother, Todd Ellis Jr. (aka T-Man).

Kelsey Marie Harris, stage performance, is also a published poet. Harris is a volunteer for BONKI, a monthly performance series, was Racine’s writer in residence in 2020 and was seen in the September reading of “The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls” by Keli Goff.

Linda Flagg, female visual artist, has been an artist her entire life. Her artistic journey has taken her to Paris and Denmark. At 72 years old, she continues to create.

James Moore, male visual artist, who originally is from Chicago but now calls Racine home. “Art allows me to see the world as it is and allows me to make it through the most difficult times in my life and enjoy my journey,” he said.

Saniah Carter, youth stage performance, is 14 and played the title role in Racine Theatre Guild’s “Akeelah and the Bee” in 2022. Her ambition is to attend an HBCU school and eventually become a doctor.

Brent Oglesby, art business, is a clothing designer and the owner of BKotic Creative Boutique LLC. For as long as he can remember, he was interested in design, creativity and fashion. He started making his own clothing in middle school. He specializes in tie-dyed patterns using a mixture of dyes as well as a mix of influences from African prints, batik dyes, hippy style tie-dyes and fatigues.

Olivia Turquoise, stage director, describes herself as a positive disrupter, advocate and consultant. She was drawn to the stage at a young age where she found a space for self-expression and healing. She was the force behind September’s staging of “The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls” by Keli Goff.

Howard Brown, male spoken word, has been writing poetry for 12 years. He describes himself as inspired by people and stories who are affected by socioeconomics and/or institutional racism and any form of discrimination. His favorite poets are Edgar Allen Poe and Brandon Leake.

Dewey and Charlie Johnson, wood carvers, own Creative Carvings of Racine. They have been wood carvers for more than 30 years.

Adwoa Asentu, female spoken word, describes herself as a poet, artist and educator who uses the written word, spoken word and visual art to plant seeds of liberation and empowerment. She is the owner of Asentu Art, which focuses on making art accessible and affordable for underrepresented communities.

Chicken Grease, musical band, is a well-known local band that creates its sound with a blend of soul, jazz, R&B and neo-soul. The band regularly performs at Taste of Soul in downtown Racine.