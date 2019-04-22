RACINE — Last spring, Daryl Carter, former football coach at both St. Catherine’s and Case high schools, was disappointed: Just four Racine students took the Spring Break College Tour.
The annual tours, organized by the nonprofit, Chicago-based Education Youth Development Outreach, are designed to show African American middle and high school students where their next steps in life could be taken.
Carter, the program’s Racine coordinator, also was a chaperone for last year’s tour. For him it was a deeply meaningful experience.
“Best thing since my child’s birth and watching my sons play football,” he said. “It was amazing.”
Saturday evening, Carter was ready to chaperone again as two charter buses pulled into the parking lot and then departed from Zoe Outreach Ministries, 2130 Racine St.
This time, Carter said, 42 Racine-area students were aboard, a tenfold increase from last year. The students were on one of two buses: one headed on a southern trip and the other headed eastward.
“I kind of made it my mission to help Racine fill up a bus this year,” he said last fall.
Carter said his perception is that not all local schools shared the Spring Break College Tour information with students, and that’s why participation was not even greater this year, the program’s 21st year here.
“So, we had to have people actually come and sit in the lunchrooms to help recruit,” he said.
Eastward and southward
The tour goes from Saturday to Saturday.
The southern tour bus is headed for Grambling State, Jackson State and Alabama State universities; Auburn, Tuskegee, Dillard, Xavier, Tulane, Loyola universities; Morehouse and Spellman colleges; and two more.
The eastern tour includes Howard, Georgetown and Bowie state universities; North Carolina at Chapel Hill; North Carolina A&T University; Winston-Salem; State University; Duke University; Bennett College; Hampton University; Norfolk University and five more.
Aboard the eastern bus is Alvin Owens, director of Education Youth Development Outreach. As of 2 p.m. Racine time Sunday, the eastern tour bus had nearly reached the Lincoln Memorial. The College Tour includes sightseeing; after the Lincoln Memorial would be a visit to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the Washington Mall, Owens said.
Aboard that eastern bus, Owens asked for shows of hands and counted 16 Case High School students, four from Horlick, three from Park and two from St. Catherine’s. The rest of the local students were on the southbound bus.
Two of those southbound students were Traykiese Gillentine, a junior at St. Catherine’s High School, and his sister Audreynah Gillentine, a seventh-grader at St. Cat’s. Both went on the eastern Spring Break College Tour last year, so this year they‘re doing the other one.
Both students liked Duke University best last year. This year, Traykiese was especially looking forward to seeing Tuskegee, because of his interest in mechanical engineering.
Qualifications
To be accepted for the tour, each student must submit two letters of recommendation, be in good standing with the school and have a grade point average of at least 2.5, Carter said.
Each bus has five chaperones.
At the motels, “Boys sleep on one floor, girls sleep on the other,” Carter said, “and chaperones get no sleep.”
He estimated that about 65 percent of those who have taken the Spring Break College Tour since it came to Racine in 1998 do attend college.
He added, “Every school we go to, we will have alumni there, doing the presentations, that previously went on the tour. So it comes full circle. So when they go to Spellman, they’re probably going to talk to somebody from Racine, Milwaukee or Kenosha.
“When they go to Clark, or they go to North Carolina Chapel Hill, they’re probably going to talk to somebody that went on the tour from our area or part of town saying, ‘If I can do it, you can do it, too.’”
Owens said the organization is still accepting monetary donations to help with this year’s tour. For more information go online to beyondcollege.net.
