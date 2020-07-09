College sports: Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to only conference games

The Big Ten is the second conference to announce a major shift in its fall sports schedule this week. The Ivy League announced Wednesday that it will postpone its fall sports until 2021.

According to ESPN, Big Ten presidents and athletic directors discussed conference-only scenarios early this week and coaches were consulted on Thursday. Some involved in the discussion were in favor of keeping one non-conference game, but there is “overwhelming support” for a 10-game football schedule featuring solely Big Ten games.

The Big Ten said details for each sport will be released at a later date. Football games will likely be shifted up the calendar as dates open up from canceling non-conference games.

“This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee,” the statement read.

The conference also acknowledged that fall sports might not be played at all.