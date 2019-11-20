College basketball: Prairie grad JC Butler will redshirt this season at UC-Irvine

“My thought on this is if he spends the year improving and then has three more years of eligibility, there’s going to be an opening in our lineup because we have four senior starters right now. And he’ll be in a position to have a really significant role for the remaining three years of his time here.

“I think it would also put him in the best position to pursue his dream of professional basketball if he extends his career.”

Butler’s primary goal is making the adjustment to guard after primarily being a post player at Prairie. He earned first-team AP All-State honors as a senior at Prairie after averaging 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, but Turner sees him as a full-time guard at the collegiate level.

“JC’s improvement since he’s been in our program has been dramatic already,” said Turner, whose team is off to a 3-2 start after losing 69-53 to No. 25 Colorado Monday night. “He’s continuing to get better.