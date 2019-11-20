College basketball: Prairie grad JC Butler will redshirt this season at UC-Irvine

It could be said that JC Butler is taking this season off, but that really wouldn’t be accurate.
The 2018 Prairie School graduate, who is the all-time leading scorer among boys in the history of Racine County boys basketball, has decided to redshirt at the University of California-Irvine.
He’ll still be practicing with this teammates, but the goal is working on his game and enhancing his potential for next season.
That decision might be considered a surprise considering Butler saw his playing time gradually increase last season on one of the surprise teams team in the nation. The Anteaters went 31-6 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament.
The 6-foot-5 Butler was known as being a defensive stopper, but he also had his moments on offense. He appeared in 30 games and averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
But with the Anteaters featuring a veteran team this season — they start four seniors in guards Eyassu Worku and Evan Leonard and forwards Tommy Rutherford and John Edgar Jr. — there will be more opportunity for Butler after this season.
“It’s primarily my belief in his future,” said Irvine coach Russ Turner, when asked Wednesday morning about the decision. “It’s an unusual decision, I guess, for some people to understand, but JC can be excellent here and a future all-conference player, I hope.
“My thought on this is if he spends the year improving and then has three more years of eligibility, there’s going to be an opening in our lineup because we have four senior starters right now. And he’ll be in a position to have a really significant role for the remaining three years of his time here.
“I think it would also put him in the best position to pursue his dream of professional basketball if he extends his career.”
Butler’s primary goal is making the adjustment to guard after primarily being a post player at Prairie. He earned first-team AP All-State honors as a senior at Prairie after averaging 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, but Turner sees him as a full-time guard at the collegiate level.
“JC’s improvement since he’s been in our program has been dramatic already,” said Turner, whose team is off to a 3-2 start after losing 69-53 to No. 25 Colorado Monday night. “He’s continuing to get better.
“I think what he’s got to become is a guard. I don’t have a specific guard position I want him to play, but in high school, he spent a lot of time as one of the biggest guys on the team. If he continues to improve his ball-handling and decision making as a guard, I think he’s going to continue to make himself better, more valuable and create potentially a professional future for himself.
“I’m not saying he’s going to be an NBA player, but I think he does have the chance to be really good. And I’d never limit a kid with NBA dreams.”
Butler, whose father, Caron, was a first-team All-State player at Park in 1998 and a two-time All-Star during his NBA career from 2002-16, was first approached about this by Turner in October.
Turner points out this this is hardly a unique situation with Butler.
“This is something we’ve done a fair amount of,” Turner said. “For example, a kid on our roster now, Brad Greene (a 6-11 center), was a redshirt last year after his sophomore year. And now he’s a redshirt junior and he’s a starter for us.
“That was also a difficult decision for Brad because he wasn’t on our team last year and that was one of our historic teams. But now he’s in a position to be able to contribute a lot more.
“I think JC will have the same experience.”
College note
Case High School graduate Koreem Ozier scored a career-high 28 points as Sacred Heart grabbed its first win of the season by beating Brown 84-63 on Tuesday night in Fairfield, Conn.
Ozier made hit 4-of-6 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. E.J. Anosike added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Pioneers. Kinnon LaRose added 14 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Parker scored 11 points and six rebounds for the hosts.