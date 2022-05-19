Collaboration, coding, carnivores: Olympia Brown students use robots to rescue their principal from a T-Rex

CALEDONIA — Dinosaurs are rampaging, and Olympia Brown Elementary students are the only ones who can help. The school principal is in trouble, and students must use robots to bring her to safety.

The simulated “Jurassic Park” rescue was a culmination of six weeks of work for fifth-graders. On Tuesday, excited shouts filled the school library as students tried to reach seven dinosaurs — and a Superman action figure, which represented the trapped people — with robots they coded to move through an obstacle course.

It involved trial and error, since sometimes robots turned too soon or didn’t travel far enough.

David Venne, Racine Unified School District assistant director of STEAM, designed the rescue. He was in awe after seeing the first “Jurassic Park” movie at age 13 and figured it would make for an engaging simulation.

“I feel like these types of things bring that joy back to learning,” Venne said.

The project is part of the elementary school’s emphasis on STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Kerry Goggins, Olympia Brown Elementary principal, enjoyed providing a collaborative, problem-solving project after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in isolation for many students.

The project setup involved Jurassic Park’s computer system being hacked and its dinosaur cages opened. Goggins and other school staff were trapped in the park, so robots were sent in to stop dinosaurs and rescue people.

In preparation for the rescue, fifth-grade teachers led students through several lessons over the past six weeks. Goggins and staff also made weekly videos updating their situation in the park.

Venne provided guidance Tuesday for the final rescue. At one point, a staff member in a Tyrannosaurus rex outfit interrupted Venne’s instruction, roaring for a minute before departing.

One fifth-grade class did the project Tuesday, another completed it Monday and the third will do so today (Thursday, May 19). Third- and fourth-graders at Olympia Brown, 2115 5½ Mile Road, also are working on year-end projects, and similar STEAM activities will be offered to younger students next year.

It was the school’s first time doing this type of project. Goggins didn’t know what to expect but said it has largely gone well. There were a few technical challenges Monday, but the principal said students encouraged each other and helped instructors figure out solutions.

Goggins said it was crucial to have an informative, fun project to end the year, and she enjoyed seeing students’ enthusiasm Tuesday.

“They’re working together, they’re excited, they’re focused, and it’s all about science,” Goggins said.

For most fifth-grade students, the project was likely the first time they coded. Goggins said it was key to introduce coding, an important skill in many careers.

Venne concurred. “I really like exposing kids early on to this exploding career pathway.”

Seeing students’ enjoyment after reaching a dinosaur was the most rewarding part of the process for Venne. “Not that there’s anything wrong with testing, but we’re so test-driven that I think we sometimes forget about the fun that’s supposed to be had in school and how enjoyable learning should be.”

