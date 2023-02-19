RACINE — About one in five area children face hunger.

According to Feeding America, 19.3% of children in Racine County and 17.3% of children in Kenosha County dealt with food insecurity in 2020. Both of those figures are above the state average of 12.6%.

Food banks work to lower those figures, and a local proclamation signed Friday afternoon by the Racine County and Kenosha County executives noted the importance of working together to address hunger.

“We have a business obligation and moral imperative to provide sustainable access to nutritious food while operating the most cost-effective food distribution system possible,” the proclamation read in part.

The proclamation also celebrated the co-location of the Racine County Food Bank and Kenosha County Food Bank.

Following recent votes from both food bank boards, the Kenosha food bank is now officially located at 2000 DeKoven Ave. in Racine.

With a permanent location, the Kenosha County Food Bank hopes to raise $1 million over the next three years to fund its operational costs and hire an executive director.

The food banks are separate entities, but share physical space and operational costs.

“There is so much crossover that takes place, so it’s a logical sharing of resources,” said Teri Knuese, Kenosha County Food Bank board president.

Knuese believes the co-location will help both food banks “do what is best for our communities” and make more food available to residents of Racine and Kenosha counties.

“Everybody’s benefitting from this consolidated effort,” she said.

Dan Taivalkoski, Racine County Food Bank executive director, agreed.

“This is a win-win scenario for both communities,” Taivalkoski said.

The co-location comes at a time when addressing hunger will likely become more challenging.

March 1 is the end date of FoodShare benefit increases that went into effect in 2021 because of the pandemic, meaning FoodShare recipients will have less money to spend on groceries.

The Kenosha food bank was founded in 2019. As a new nonprofit, it was challenging finding an affordable location in Kenosha, so the KCFB has worked out of the Racine food bank’s office for the past couple years.

To make permanent what was already occurring, the Kenosha and Racine food bank boards recently voted to co-locate in Racine.

“Without something immediate within Kenosha, this was truly the next and most logical step,” Knuese said.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the food banks working together will help the people who directly receive their services and indirectly benefit all area residents because the counties can put resources toward other areas.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman appreciates the entities’ collaboration, saying the county line should not be a divider when trying to assist people.

The co-location should help both entities be more efficient and waste less food.

An example is a new refrigeration and freezer system that should be operating within the next few days. That system doubles the existing storage space, Taivalkoski said, and will help the food banks distribute fresh produce.

The system was paid for via a grant from Feeding America, the federal American Rescue Plan Act and state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Knuese said Feeding America, which bills itself as “the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization,” has been “incredibly instrumental” in helping validate the Kenosha County Food Bank.

Before the pandemic, Knuese said the Kenosha food bank served about 4,700 people per month at four pantries. The Racine food bank, which was founded in 1983, serves between 3,000 and 6,000 people a month at a dozen pantries, according to Taivalkoski.

The food banks administer federal food programs, gather and distribute donations to food pantries, run community gardens and organize food drives, among other activities.

“A food bank’s there to provide sustainable, equitable distribution of food,” Knuese said.

Officials hope the new home for the Kenosha food bank will result in a more sustainable and equitable distribution to help reduce area hunger.

This school collected 2,000 pounds of food for the Racine County Food Bank