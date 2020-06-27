Col. Hans Christian Heg statue torn down in Madison honors a former Racine resident

“Wisconsin has such a rich Civil War history,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. “If it wasn’t for Heg, battles like Gettysburg may not have been won by the Union.”

When he drives by the statue at Colonel Heg Memorial Park, Vos said he appreciates the reminder of the people who came before and the sacrifices they made, giving up everything to fight for what they believed in. Vos was angry that the Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue were both torn down in Madison.

“If you believe in equality you certainly wouldn’t tear down a statue that represents a person who fought hard for equality when it was in fashion,” he said. “There is a lot of ignorance out there of what people are really fighting for.”

Being well-educated on history and not “ignorantly” destroying property will also set a good example for our children, he said.

He hopes the Wisconsin Department of Administration will work to get the statues back up and outside as soon as possible, as opposed to putting the statues in museums. This way, we can remember our history, he said.

He also hopes protesters can find other ways to persuade those in power peacefully and not try to “bully them into it.”