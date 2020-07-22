Coin shortage reveals acts of kindness; Community State bank coin program highly successful

RACINE COUNTY — Jim Wuerker never thought he would cry about coins. But last week, Wuerker had happy tears in his eyes when he started getting calls from people wanting to help him.
His business, Quarry Laundromat, 3618 Northwestern Ave., was running out of quarters. And those quarters are needed to run the entirely coin-operated laundry.
It has been nearly impossible for businesses large and small to get their hands on coins as of late, since the supply chain for quarters has been inadvertently broken by the coronavirus's impact on normal American life and protests in Minnesota.
With so many banks being closed to the public and with people afraid to go out, few people have been exchanging their coin collections for cash or making deposits in coins at banks over the past few months. Banks were then unable to exchange the coins they receive with the Federal Reserve, and U.S. Mints haven’t been able to make coins fast enough to counteract the nationwide coin shortage.
"There is a federal reserve in Minneapolis and that federal reserve makes a lot of coins and things for the country. And that particular facility was shut down because of COVID and then because of protesting that was happening," said Steve Donovan, the executive vice president at Community State Bank. "So as a result, there has been a nationwide shortage of coins, and in particular, quarters."
But after a story about Wuerker’s coin problem ran in The Journal Times on Wednesday, July 15 — and the same story was later picked up by the Kenosha News — he said his phone has been inundated with kindness.
People from Racine and Kenosha read the story and responded by offering to trade him their coin stashes, hoping to help him stay open amid the pandemic.
“People have been calling me, offering jars of quarters and whatnot,” he said.
The biggest help came from Wisconsin-based North Shore Bank, which said he could buy up to $3,000 in quarters to help the business. Tears came to his eyes when he got that phone call. He took the offer, buying $2,000 in quarters on top of the smaller amounts of coins offered from helpful community members.
“If I don’t have quarters, I’m done,” Wuerker said Monday. “Everyone was more than willing to be helpful.”
Community State Bank
A similar situation appeared at Community State Bank, when the management team decided to come up with a solution: they would buy the community's coins. Donovan, who was a member of the team, said the coin shortage was not only affecting Community State Bank branches, but also some of the customers that rely on coins for the businesses they run.
Donovan explained that when a business is unable to provide change back to customers paying in cash, they are forced to come up with solutions that not all customers may be happy with. In some cases, businesses are crediting a customer's reward card or allowing customers to round up their total to donate to local organizations; that's what Cousins Subs is doing.
"Cousins Subs is inviting guests, who are paying for their order in cash at the company’s locations impacted by the coin shortage, to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar in support of their local Boys & Girls Club," Cousins Subs Public Relations Manager Kathryn Kazan said in an email. "This initiative will take place at impacted Cousins Subs locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, and provides the opportunity for guests to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to make it better for youth in their community."
Donovan said Community State Bank decided it would use the money it would normally pay the Federal Reserve for coins and pay the community instead, customers and non-customers alike. For $100 worth of coins, a program participant would receive their $100 plus $5 extra, with the maximum amount of coin accepted from an individual being $500.
"So we have processed since Friday, not even through today (Monday), through the end of the day Friday, probably enough quarters to get us and our customers through the end of the fiscal year."
Community State Bank has also been contacted by other banks about purchasing coins from them rather than the Federal reserve, which Donovan said will be looked into.
Since introducing the program, Community State Bank's website traffic has increased 30 times its usual amount, according to Donovan. The program had ended, with the bank having gone beyond its goal, Donovan said Community State Bank would look at picking the program back up should the issue continue.
"It's not ending for bad reasons but for really good reasons," Donovan said. "The outpouring from the community has been pretty amazing. People walk out feeling good and they don't feel good because they got $5. They feel good because they feel like they're doing something."
