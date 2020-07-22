Coin shortage reveals acts of kindness; Community State bank coin program highly successful

A similar situation appeared at Community State Bank, when the management team decided to come up with a solution: they would buy the community's coins. Donovan, who was a member of the team, said the coin shortage was not only affecting Community State Bank branches, but also some of the customers that rely on coins for the businesses they run.

Donovan explained that when a business is unable to provide change back to customers paying in cash, they are forced to come up with solutions that not all customers may be happy with. In some cases, businesses are crediting a customer's reward card or allowing customers to round up their total to donate to local organizations; that's what Cousins Subs is doing.

"Cousins Subs is inviting guests, who are paying for their order in cash at the company’s locations impacted by the coin shortage, to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar in support of their local Boys & Girls Club," Cousins Subs Public Relations Manager Kathryn Kazan said in an email. "This initiative will take place at impacted Cousins Subs locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, and provides the opportunity for guests to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to make it better for youth in their community."