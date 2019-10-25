BURLINGTON — Ghosts and ghouls will need to clear Pine Street from 10 am. to around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday if they don’t want to be run over by a coffin.
For the 30th anniversary of Spooky City in Downtown Burlington, Shad and Kristine Branen have introduced a new event to the day’s lineup — coffin races.
The Branens recruited teams and provided them with an almost-human-sized coffin with handles that they’ll carry as they race approximately a block-and-a-half down Pine Street avoiding obstacles. In addition to prizes for the teams that carry their coffins the fastest, there will be prizes for the teams who do the best job decorating their coffin and dressing up for the race.
So far the races lined up are:
- City of Burlington Fire Department versus Rochester Fire Company
- Browns Lake Sailing School versus Browns Lake Aquaducks
- Central Catholic High School football team versus Burlington High School football team
- Aurora Wellness Center versus Lynch GM Superstore
The full schedule for Saturday includes:
- 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Face painting, pumpkin decorating and crafts at Greenwoods State Bank, 241 E. Jefferson St.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Free Downtown hayrides, beginning and ending at McDonald’s, 240 E. Jefferson St.
- 10:20 a.m.: Costume walking parade beginning at Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St.
- 10:30 a.m.: Coffin Races down Pine Street
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Haunted Bus Experience walk-throughs outside Love, Inc. Thrift Store, 466 S. Pine St.
- 11 a.m. to noon: Trick-or-treating at Downtown businesses displaying the Spooky City banner
- 11 a.m. to noon: Live street performers
- 11 a.m.: Photo contest during trick-or-treating
- 12:30 p.m. – Free showing of “The Addams Family” at the Plaza Theater
- Noon to 5:30 p.m. Ribfest in Wehmhoff Square
