The Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse in Caledonia treated customers Saturday to an outdoor arts and crafts fair. About 50 vendors filled the grassy courtyard of the coffee shop at 2825 4 1/2 Mile Road. Art in the Yard has become an annual July tradition at the coffeehouse. Shoppers found local artists exhibiting their wares in pottery, jewelry, photography and woodworking.
Scott Williams
Reporter
