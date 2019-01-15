RACINE — Do you have a story idea? Are you curious about what stories end up in the paper and why?
Join Journal Times Managing Editor Stephanie Jones at Divino Gelato Café, 245 Main St., in Downtown Racine, from 8-10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24. Grab a cup of coffee and chat about what is going on in the news.
If you cannot make it, feel free to call or email with a comment or question. Call 262-631-1717 or email stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.
We appreciate all of our readers’ support of local journalism, allowing us to share the stories of the day that are going on in our community and look forward to hearing feedback.
