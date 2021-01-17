Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing and home economics to construction. Mayfield’s goal is to offer kids and teens “elective” skills they may not always get in high school.

Devin Wilson, 19, started off at the Main Project in the summer of 2016 as part of a group of teens mowing lawns for the Racine community to earn money and learn about landscaping. Now, he volunteers his time on Saturdays when the Main Project hands out free food.

“I’ve learned that it’s easier to help out than people think it is,” Wilson said. He added helping out on the weekends was a ‘why not?’ choice for him.

Wilson, who aspires to be an industrial electrician, called Mayfield a “big influence,” adding that Mayfield helped him determine what he wanted to do in the future.

Auntavia Jackson, a customer, goes to the Main Project & Café on an almost-daily basis because she works from home and likes to get some things done at the coffee shop.

“(Deontrae) does it genuinely from his heart,” Jackson said about Mayfield’s efforts in giving back to the youths in his community.