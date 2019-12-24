Cody Struble, sheriff's deputies deliver toys to Children's Wisconsin Hospital

WAUWATOSA — On Monday, four Racine County Sheriff's deputies assisted Cody Struble with his delivery of toys to Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

"Our agency was overjoyed at the opportunity to help Cody with his gracious cause," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

One of the Sheriff's Office's specialized vehicles was filled with over a dozen moving boxes stuffed with toys and then delivered to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at Children’s Wisconsin, located on the campus of the Milwaukee County Regional Medical Center.

It was the fourth year that Cody, 9, of Caledonia, had organized the drive.

Early in his life, Cody spent time in the hospital due to sagittal craniosynostosis, a premature fusion of the sagittal suture that restricts the growth of the skull. He required three surgeries for the condition.

Cody had thought that hospitals were closed on Christmas, but when his mother told him they weren’t, Cody wanted to do his part to ensure that all children in the hospital could enjoy Christmas.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Cody and his family as they bring joy and comfort to children in our community that are hospitalized and unable to be home for Christmas," Schmaling said on behalf of his department.

