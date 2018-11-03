RACINE — Cocaine and a large amount of alcohol were reportedly found in the body of the 42-year-old man who drowned this summer in the Root River, according to autopsy results released this week.
Matthew Weidman of Racine was found dead in the Root River Sunday, July 29, near the Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St.
The night before he was found, Weidman’s father had called for a welfare check because his son had left the Fifth Street Yacht Club and was supposed to go to a boat dock on the river.
Weidman was a lifelong Racine resident who was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating and spending time on the water. He was last employed by Pottinger Steel Works Inc. in Racine.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said that in addition to having cocaine in his system, Weidman’s blood alcohol content was 0.35. That is more than four times the legal driving level of 0.08.
The official cause of death was freshwater drowning with acute mixed drug intoxication, according to Payne.
Oct. 6 death
While autopsy results are back for the July 29 incident, the Medical Examiner’s Office is still waiting for autopsy results for the Oct. 6 death of an 80-year-old man near the Racine Yacht Club.
The man was identified as Thomas S. Lattomus of Janesville.
The preliminary exam indicates Lattomus may have died of hypothermia, possibly from being in the cold water and being unable to get out. He also had existing cardiac disease, which may have contributed.
He was found in the water at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 near the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., where he was a slip holder.
According to his online obituary, Lattomus served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the Janesville General Motors plant.
“His true passion was sailing. He sailed on numerous cruising excursions with family and friends from the Racine Yacht Club. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge by teaching new sailors navigation, rules of the road, and good seamanship,” according to his obituary.