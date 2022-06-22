 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coat, food drive to begin Friday in Timer's parking lot

Coat Drive a Success

Jerome Lewis, who handles maintenance and products at the Salvation Army, gets a sturdy plastic bag ready on Nov. 30, 2020, to gather coats from Mark Francois.

 Rachel Kubik

RACINE — A coat and food drive is to begin Friday and run through the following week.

It will be held in the parking lot of Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38), Racine.

Donations will go to the Racine County Food Bank.

Organizer Mark Francois said the following items are being sought:

  • Coats and other winter clothing
  • Personal hygiene products
  • School supplies
  • Non-perishable food items

Francois and his family typically organize at least two drives a year, oftentimes including food and, in winter, gifts that can be given to families in need during the holiday season.

