Coat, food drive to begin Friday in Timer's parking lot

RACINE — A coat and food drive is to begin Friday and run through the following week.

It will be held in the parking lot of Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38), Racine.

Donations will go to the Racine County Food Bank.

Organizer Mark Francois said the following items are being sought:

Coats and other winter clothing

Personal hygiene products

School supplies

Non-perishable food items

Francois and his family typically organize at least two drives a year, oftentimes including food and, in winter, gifts that can be given to families in need during the holiday season.

