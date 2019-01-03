RACINE — Over the last few months, the Kensosha-Racine-Walworth Tobacco-Free Coalition conducted tobacco compliance checks throughout Racine County through the WI Wins Program. The program’s tobacco compliance checks are designed to tackle illegal sales of tobacco to minors and decrease youth tobacco use.
With the help of Focus on Community, a total of 73 random checks were completed for any retailer that has a tobacco license. Out of the 73 compliance checks completed, two of these retailers sold tobacco to a minor.
Statistics show that in the State of Wisconsin approximately 2,200 youth under the age of 18 become daily smokers each year. With proper employee training and education, the KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition hopes that Racine County will be on the road to zero illegal sales in the future.
The coalition encourages clerks selling tobacco to consistently card anyone who looks under the age of 27 and to refuse the sale of tobacco product without proper verification of age. Free training for anyone selling tobacco products is available at WITobaccoCheck.org.
Double the taxes on tobacco! Triple them do whatever it takes! *and e-cigs
Better yet, take them out in the street and shoot them. They're nothing more than low life scum bags. (sarcasm)
Who are you talking about? Making sense while posting is better.
