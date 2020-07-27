CN Railroad announces $100M investment in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Canadian National Railroad has announced it will be investing about $100 million across Wisconsin to strengthen the rail network, reduce emissions and support economic growth.

The railway company has tracks in western Racine County that through the Honey Creek area and through the center of Burlington.

The investment will go towards a new auto compound in New Richmond in St. Croix County, maintenance of rolling stock, replacement of rail and ties along with the maintenance of bridges, level crossings, culverts and other track infrastructure, according to the press release.

"The company remains committed to help enable supply chains that fuel Wisconsin’s growth as we are a critical part of getting everyday goods to markets and consumers," Derek Taylor, vice president of the Eastern Region at CN, said in a news release. "Safety is a core value at CN and by investing in the maintenance and expansion of our track and capacity, we are providing customers with a safe and reliable solution at a time when fluid supply chains are more critical than ever.”

In terms of maintenance, CN plans to replace over 9 miles of rail, install over 60,000 new railroad ties and rebuild 48 road crossing surfaces.