CN Railroad announces $100M investment in Wisconsin

RACINE COUNTY — The Canadian National Railroad has announced it will be investing about $100 million across Wisconsin to strengthen the rail network, reduce emissions and support economic growth.
The railway company has tracks in western Racine County that through the Honey Creek area and through the center of Burlington.
The investment will go towards a new auto compound in New Richmond in St. Croix County, maintenance of rolling stock, replacement of rail and ties along with the maintenance of bridges, level crossings, culverts and other track infrastructure, according to the press release.
"The company remains committed to help enable supply chains that fuel Wisconsin’s growth as we are a critical part of getting everyday goods to markets and consumers," Derek Taylor, vice president of the Eastern Region at CN, said in a news release. "Safety is a core value at CN and by investing in the maintenance and expansion of our track and capacity, we are providing customers with a safe and reliable solution at a time when fluid supply chains are more critical than ever.”
In terms of maintenance, CN plans to replace over 9 miles of rail, install over 60,000 new railroad ties and rebuild 48 road crossing surfaces.
CN's investment would create greater capacity, which in turn allows reductions in customer's transportation supply chain GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by encouraging the use of rail for long haul needs. One freight train is able to replace over 300 trucks from roads and moving freight by rail rather than truck reduced GHG emissions by 75%, according to the press release.
CN serves several local producers and merchandise customers in Wisconsin, from Milwaukee and Green Bay. CN also has intermodal terminals in Chippewa Falls and Arcadia.
“It’s great to hear that CN Railroad is once again investing more than $100 million in infrastructure improvements to its rail network in the Badger State," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, whose district includes the CN trackage in Racine County. "It’s a strong sign of faith in the Wisconsin and U.S. economies. Sustained private investment in sectors like freight railroads will be essential to the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
