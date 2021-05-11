BURLINGTON — A few weeks ago, a young woman entered Quotes + Cotton, a boutique that opened in late February in Burlington. She said her boyfriend was finally coming back home after serving a tour in the military, and she wanted the perfect outfit.

Megan Swederski and Allie Zusan, co-owners of the boutique, successfully helped her, who then left them a message on their Facebook page. “She was like, ‘Thank you so much for being my hype girl. I haven’t felt that confident about myself in a very long time,’ “ Zusan recalled.

A boost in self-esteem, inclusion for all shapes and sizes and a welcoming atmosphere for moms are just a few things found at Quotes + Cotton, 615 North Pine St.

An open door to all

Walking into the small boutique feels like walking into your cooler older sister’s apartment: plush rugs, natural lighting, copious greenery and hardwood accents. And of course, the clothes, which are in all sizes (including plus sizes) and colors, with eclectic, feminine and edgy styles.

Swederski’s original graphic T-shirts — with fun sayings like, “Indoorsy,” “Be a nice human” and “Midwest Girl” — are also embedded in the racks, placed meticulously so they blend in with the boutique’s offerings.

The two want to focus on a comfortable shopping experience for anyone who comes in — whether they’re new mothers who want a confidence boost or women simply seeking something to feel good in.

“It’s important for us to make sure that when people come in here they find something that they feel confident in, and when they leave, they’ll confidently wear it,” Zusan said.

The salesfloor at Quotes + Cotton is chic, but it’s also homey and inviting. A little table in the corner by the large window has kids toys and coloring books, some of which Zusan’s children were playing with when a Journal Times reporter visited. Catering the shopping experience to mothers with young children is something the owners wanted to focus on.

Great offer extended for another week! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

“We knew that some of the best shopping experiences we’ve ever had is when we were allowed to bring our kids and there was something for them to do,” Zusan, a mother of three, said. Swederski has four children of her own.

Zusan added: “(Customers) are like, ‘What if I knock something down?’ And we’re like, okay, it’s not a big deal, because chances are our kids have done it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A photoshoot that changed everything

The friendship between Swederski, 34, and Zusan, 33, is one of serendipity. Both of them are originally from Burlington. Though they didn’t attend the same school, they worked at the same place. The two naturally floated apart during adulthood and happened to rekindle a friendship in 2012 when Zusan asked Swederski, who is a wedding photographer, to do a maternity photoshoot.

“We’ve been best friends ever since,” Swederski said.

The two have a lot in common, Zusan said: “We both love napping, we both love shopping, we both love...”

“Coffee,” they said in unison.

They started taking girls’ trips together, frequenting small towns just like Burlington. In late 2019, they took a trip to Iowa and found a boutique that inspired them to open their own. They opened up their Quotes + Cotton online store on a whim right before the pandemic struck.

The online store saw great success despite the pandemic, Swederski said, and she was even able to make unique shirts that encouraged people to stay home and social distance; it also gave the two the opportunity to give back, donating proceeds to Advocate Aurora.

Managing the store is now essentially a full-time job for both of them, Zusan having left her longtime position as an educator when the pandemic called for her needing to be home with her kids.

Revitalizing Burlington, without a camper

Before finding the storefront on North Pine Street, the two actually had renovated a 1967 Shasta camper with plans to be a totally mobile boutique. But then, they found the physical space.

“Our first three weekends were packed,” Swederski said. The two are also keeping up with their online sales.

Whether it’s filming TikTok videos or reaching out to Instagram influencers, the two owners are experts on social media outreach. For example, they’ll contact an Instagram user with a large following and offer to ship that user T-shirts to wear and post pictures with as a way to advertise.

“So far, it’s worked in our advantage,” Swederski said.

As far as their goals for the future, the two said they don’t plan on leaving Burlington. They’re part of a new generation of young business owners moving in, alongside places like including Low Daily Brewery and The Loop Commons, a community venue with rooms like photo studios and private offices open for rent.

“We’re going to keep doing this ‘til we don’t love it anymore,” Zusan said. “We both love knowing that our kids get to see that we get to do something that makes us happy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.