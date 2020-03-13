Closures, cancellations in Racine County due to coronavirus concerns

RACINE COUNTY — The following is a list of closures and cancellations affecting Racine County organizations, educational institutions and facilities.
To report any coronavirus-related closings or cancellations, email racinereporters@lee.net
Events
- St. Patrick’s Day parade in Downtown Racine
- St. Patrick’s Catholic Church St. Patrick’s Day party on Tuesday, March 17
Educational institutions
- Carthage College (extended spring break, return with online classes)
- University of Wisconsin-Parkside (extended spring break, return with online classes)
- Gateway Technical College (three-day closure, return with online classes)
Visitor restrictions
- Racine County Jail (public in-person visits canceled until further notice)
- Ascension All Saints Hospital (temporary visitor restrictions, two at a time, no one with symptoms of illness allowed to visit)
- St. Monica's Senior Living (no visitors until further notice)