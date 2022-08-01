 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Climb the tower of the Wind Point Lighthouse Sept. 4

Wind Point Lighthouse stairs

WIND POINT — The Wind Point Lighthouse tower is open for climbing from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The lighthouse is located at 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

Tours are open to ages 6 and above. People should wear sturdy walking shoes; no flip-flops or high heels. A person must be physically fit to climb 11 stories (144 steps). Visitors will have an opportunity to view the memorial brick garden on the shore of Lake Michigan and visit the Fog Horn Building Museum. The latest addition to the grounds is the restored fuel building that exhibits a display showing the historic role it played in supporting the lighthouse.

Climbs are $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and younger are not permitted to climb the tower. Reservations are required by going to windpointlighthouse.org. People should arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled tour time.

