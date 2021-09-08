Cleared for takeoff: Flight for Life expansion to Burlington Airport OK'd over din of noise complaints

"You are turning Burlington into a Chicago suburb. It's a total shame," she said. "The Burlington residents deserve better."

City officials recently arranged for Flight For Life to give aldermen a demonstration of one of its helicopters landing and taking off at the airport.

Several aldermen Tuesday expressed sympathy for the airport's neighbors, and they briefly considered making noise mitigation part of the agreement with Flight For Life.

Alderman Bob Grandi called the helicopter ambulances a "tipping point" for an airport noise issue that has long been troubling neighbors and should be examined further.

"We have a bigger issue that we can't keep denying," Grandi said. "We need to figure out what's going on out there."

Other council members, however, said airport noise should be considered separately later. The Flight For Life operation, they said, is a worthwhile addition to the community that outweighs any such concerns.

Alderman Jon Schultz said he personally lives near railroad tracks and has experienced noise in his neighborhood, too.

"We all live by something," he said. "If you live next to the airport, it's going to be loud."