RACINE — Students of varying ages picked up garbage around the community Friday in anticipation of Earth Day, April 22.

While youngsters from Goodland Montessori School, 4800 Graceland Blvd., cleaned their schoolyard, across the street at Lockwood Park, seventh and eighth graders from Wisconsin Lutheran School, 734 Villa St., spent the day walking around the community with their teachers and cleaning up side streets.

Earth Day was conceived in 1970 by Gaylord Nelson, the 35th governor of Wisconsin and a junior U.S. senator for the state at the time.

The concept began with teach-ins on college campuses that dedicated an entire day to environmental education, and April 22 was chosen since it fell between Spring Break and final exams to ensure maximum student participation.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, Nelson was inspired by anti-war protests held by college students and believed that if people knew more about the environment, they’d want to protect it.

It took another 20 years, in 1990, for Nelson’s efforts to go global, according to earthday.org.

Nelson died in 2005, but Earth Day lives on.

Notable events in the history of Earth Day September 1962: 'Silent Spring' is published January 1969: Santa Barbara oil spill January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day April 1970: First Earth Day December 1970: Congress authorizes creation of the EPA February 1971: Earth Day recognized by the United Nations October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act April 1980: First Canadian Earth Day April 1990: 20th Earth Day recognized by 141 countries September 1995: Sen. Gaylord Nelson awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom April 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio hosts 30th Earth Day April 2007: Earth Day crowds set records in Chicago April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity April 2016: Earth Day Network launches 7.8 billion trees campaign April 2016: Paris Agreement opens for signatures April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019 September 2019: Global climate strike draws more than 4 million April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change