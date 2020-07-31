Clean Sweep to offer special item disposal for residents in five west-end communities

BURLINGTON — Five west-end communities are teaming up to provide residents a venue to dispose of hazardous waste, appliances and electronics.
With the help of Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grants, the City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Village of Union Grove, Town of Dover and the Village of Waterford are collaborating to hold a Clean Sweep collection from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Clean Sweep collection is set to take place at the City of Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility, 2100 S. Pine St. (Highway 83 south of the Burlington Bypass).
Hazardous waste materials are often labeled with indicator words such as “caution,” “warning” or “danger.” When disposed of improperly, household hazardous wastes can threaten the quality of drinking water, increase the threat of algae bloom and threaten the safety of sanitation workers, collection organizers say. If discarded in the trash, these items could, in some instances, ignite or explode in the collection truck. Household hazardous wastes left around the house and garage also pose an accidental poison risk to children and pets.
Materials must be loaded in the vehicle trunk or truck bed. Staff and volunteers can’t take items from the front or back seats of a vehicle.
City and Town of Burlington, Village of Union Grove, Town of Dover and Village of Waterford residents can drop off materials for free. Proof of residence is required with a valid driver’s license.
There is a $35 fee to ASDA Enterprises Inc. for each television or monitor. The charge is subject to change based on recyclable markets. Payment is required at the time of disposal, in either cash or check.
Latex paint, medications, food, clothing and household items will not be accepted. Additionally, ammunition, explosives, medical waste, sharps, propane, latex paint, radioactive materials, alkaline batteries, commercial or business waste or containers of liquid over five gallons will not be accepted.
Call 262-342-1181 with any questions about the program.
Accepted items
- Acetone
- Aerosol cans, full
- Antifreeze
- Appliances
- Batteries (non-alkaline)
- Battery acid
- Brake fluid
- Car batteries
- Car wax, solvent based
- Contact cement
- Driveway sealer
- Dry cleaning solvent
- Electronics
- Fertilizer
- Fiberglass epoxy
- Floor care products
- Furniture polish
- Gasoline and other fuels
- Glue, solvent based
- Hair remover
- Insect spray/killer
- Light ballasts
- Lighter fluid
- Metal polish
- Mothballs
- Nail polish remover
- Oil filters
- Oils-based paints (no latex)
- Oils (auto and other)
- Oven cleaner
- Paint thinner
- Paint stripper
- Pesticides
- Pool chemicals
- Rat poison
- Rechargeable batteries
- Shellac and stain
- Shoe polish
- Spot remover
- Solvent-based cleaners
- Stump remover
- Televisions/monitors ($35 fee)
- Transmission fluid
- Varnish
- Weed killer
- Wood filler
- Wood preservative
