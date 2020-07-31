Clean Sweep to offer special item disposal for residents in five west-end communities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Five west-end communities are teaming up to provide residents a venue to dispose of hazardous waste, appliances and electronics.

With the help of Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grants, the City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Village of Union Grove, Town of Dover and the Village of Waterford are collaborating to hold a Clean Sweep collection from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The Clean Sweep collection is set to take place at the City of Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility, 2100 S. Pine St. (Highway 83 south of the Burlington Bypass).

Hazardous waste materials are often labeled with indicator words such as “caution,” “warning” or “danger.” When disposed of improperly, household hazardous wastes can threaten the quality of drinking water, increase the threat of algae bloom and threaten the safety of sanitation workers, collection organizers say. If discarded in the trash, these items could, in some instances, ignite or explode in the collection truck. Household hazardous wastes left around the house and garage also pose an accidental poison risk to children and pets.

Materials must be loaded in the vehicle trunk or truck bed. Staff and volunteers can’t take items from the front or back seats of a vehicle.