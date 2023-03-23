If you go

What: Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None"

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

When: March 24-April 2. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, over two weekends.

Cost: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

About the play: Prolific crime novelist Christie wrote the play, based on her 1939 novel. It was first performed in London in 1943 and was an immediate hit. Christie herself did not consider it her best play but did say it was her best piece of "craftsmanship." The play made its Broadway debut on June 17, 1944, running for 426 performances.

The stage adaptation's plot largely follows that of the novel: Eight guests arrive at an isolated mansion located on an island and are greeted by two married staff members, who prepared the house for their arrival.

Soon, the guests start dying — one at a time. Who is the murderer? And will anyone survive?