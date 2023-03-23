KENOSHA — For a bunch of murderers, the cast of “And Then There Were None” are a cheerful bunch.
“I love this story,” said Sheri Warren. “There’s so much action, with someone dying every 10 to 15 minutes. It caters to people’s short attention spans.”
The Agatha Christie classic “is a prototype of the genre,” said Drea Roedel Schroeder. “It’s my favorite Christie story, and it really set the mold for the murder mystery.”
If you change the story’s 1943 setting, “it’s ‘Friday the 13th,’” said Will Miracle. “I love the whole detective genre, and this is a great story.”
Overseeing all this mayhem — carried out in the British author’s genteel yet lethal style — is guest director Maggie Speer.
This production is Speer’s first show with Kenosha’s Lakeside Players, but she’s no stranger to the theater world.
“I’ve been doing theater since I was a kid, growing up in the Los Angeles area,” Speer said Tuesday evening before a rehearsal at the Rhode Center for the Arts.
She spent some 35 years doing theater in the Chicago area, including stints as the artistic director of the Bowen Park Theatre Company in Waukegan, Ill., and operating her own theater troupe, Azusa Productions. (Their motto: “We present stories about everything from A to Z in the USA and beyond.”)
Speer is known for crafting critically acclaimed productions of works by playwright Sam Shepard and adaptations of Quentin Tarantino’s films “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction.”
Speer is also no stranger to classic works. She taught and directed theater for 10 years at Lake Forest College, where her most popular course was “Shakespeare to Tarantino: Why Violence Endures and Flourishes in Theatre, Film and Literature.”
After moving to Kenosha in April of 2022, she got involved in the local community theater.
This show is a great fit for her.
“I’m an Agatha Christie fan,” she said, “and I recently reread the book. I’ve also seen several adaptations of it.”
For this production, “we’re going back to the original ending,” she said.
And that’s about all Speer wants to say about this show, which she says “will have many surprises.”
The story endures, she said, “because Christie is, in a way, our first ‘slasher’ writer. The tension keeps building and building in this story.”
“People love murder stories,” she adds, “because it’s a dangerous topic, but it’s safe to enjoy inside the theater. We’re fascinated by crime and mysteries.”
Even audience members who know the story will be surprised by elements in this show, Speer said.
“And you can’t improve on Agatha Christie. You don’t have to gild the lily at all, because her writing is gold.”