KENOSHA — Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” — a play that debuted in London in 1943 — continues Friday through Sunday at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31-April 2.

Prolific crime novelist Christie wrote the play herself, based on her 1939 novel.

Christie did not consider it her best play but did say it was her best piece of “craftsmanship.”

The play made its Broadway debut on June 17, 1944, running for 426 performances.

The stage adaptation’s plot largely follows that of the novel: Eight guests arrive at an isolated mansion located on an island and are greeted by two married staff members, who have prepared the house for their arrival.

Soon, the guests start dying — one at a time. Who is the murderer? And will anyone survive?

“I love this story,” said Sheri Warren, who plays Judge Lydia Wargrave in the Lakeside Players production. “There’s so much action, with someone dying every 10 to 15 minutes. It caters to people’s short attention spans.”

In the show’s program, Warren thanks the director and her fellow cast members for “a bloody good time.”

This play, with the author’s signature disregard for the welfare of her characters, “set the mold for the murder mystery genre,” said Drea Roedel Schroeder, who plays Vera Claythorne and is making her Lakeside Players debut.

Overseeing all this mayhem — carried out in the British author’s genteel yet lethal style — is guest director Maggie Speer.

This production is Speer’s first show with Kenosha’s Lakeside Players, but she’s no stranger to the theater world.

She spent some 35 years doing theater in the Chicago area, including stints as the artistic director of the Bowen Park Theatre Company in Waukegan, Ill., and operating her own theater troupe, Azusa Productions. (Their motto: “We present stories about everything from A to Z in the USA and beyond.”)

Speer is no stranger to violence on stage. She has crafted critically acclaimed adaptations of Quentin Tarantino’s films “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction.”

She also taught and directed theater for 10 years at Lake Forest College, where her most popular course was “Shakespeare to Tarantino: Why Violence Endures and Flourishes in Theatre, Film and Literature.”

After moving to Kenosha in April of 2022, she got involved in the local community theater. This show, she said, is a great fit for her.

“I’m an Agatha Christie fan,” Speer said.

Local audience members, she said, enjoyed the show’s opening weekend.

Heading into the final three performances at the historic theater, Speer said “the crowds have been good, and people seem to like the show.”

The story endures, she said, “because Christie is, in a way, our first ‘slasher’ writer. The tension keeps building and building in this story.”

Even audience members who know the story will be surprised by elements in this show, Speer said.

“And you can’t improve on Agatha Christie. You don’t have to gild the lily at all, because her writing is gold.”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.