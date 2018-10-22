MOUNT PLEASANT — Tuesday classes at Case High School are canceled due to a threatening message found on a bathroom wall, according to Stacy Tapp, the chief of communication and community engagement for the Racine Unified School District. The closure also means that all after-school activities are canceled, according to the school’s website.
Tapp said district officials decided to cancel school “out of an abundance of caution.”
As of Monday evening, the district was working with local law enforcement to investigate the threat, Tapp said.
School officials said they anticipate school being back in session on Wednesday and that more information will be available Tuesday. The Case Eagles Facebook page made a post regarding the threat at 8:25 p.m. Monday.
“Police are continuing to investigate the threatening message posted on one of our bathroom walls,” the post read. “If you have the opportunity tonight, we ask that you please talk with your child about the serious nature of any type of threat. Additionally, if your child has any information about this situation, please contact Mt. Pleasant Police immediately.”
In less than 90 minutes, the post had already been shared nearly 200 times.
