The gymnasium was packed Saturday at Waterford Union High School for graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023. “You are ready,” School Board President Michael Schoenfeld told the graduates, dressed in the school’s green and white colors. The graduating class of about 275 students was led by valedictorian Ava Lennartz and salutatorian Mikayla Datka.
Scott Williams
Reporter
