Clarity Cutz owner stays optimistic in the face of hardship

RACINE — Being a small business owner has always been an uphill challenge. Add into the mix the unprecedented social and economic challenges wrought by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the already long odds of entrepreneurial success just got that much longer.
While several Downtown area storefronts have gone dark recently in the wake of COVID — LUX Beauty Salon, Red Moon, Smart Mart and Wildcat BBQ among them — Downtown businessman Darius Nunn, owner-operator of Clarity Cutz, is steadfastly keeping the faith, and keeping the lights on, despite the significant headwinds.
COVID brings challenges
The success of his 3-year-old hair studio saw it outgrow its original quarters on Wisconsin Avenue across from iconic Kewpee Lunch, with Nunn moving Clarity Cutz to higher-profile quarters in the 300 block of Main Street in January, just prior to the local outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“As soon as we moved here, COVID hit us hard,” Nunn said. “It messed up our operation. It affected it dramatically. We were closed down for 10 weeks … it’s been a struggle, waiting for clients to return. It’s coming along, but not as fast as I would like.”
Despite applying for various small business governmental assistance programs, including the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), all Nunn received was his $1,200 taxpayer economic stimulus check like millions of other U.S. taxpayers.
“Those funds have been depleted and it’s time to recover,” Nunn said.
Nunn said he moved to his new locations with a growth-oriented mindset, noting the studio had been comprised of himself and five other stylist pre-COVIDs, with plans for adding three more stylists. Currently, he’s operating Clarity Cutz with the assistance of just two stylists.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “I purposely moved into this space for the potential for room to grow.”
Brighter days ahead
Looking forward, Nunn is guardedly optimistic about the future of his business, as well as the larger Downtown Racine business community.
“I think as time goes along things will get better, it’s just weathering the storm – getting the number of the COVID infections down,” he noted. “As those numbers go down, more people will come out. That’s the hope, at least.
“Getting some support back is really gonna help. Right now, it (business) is hit or miss. It’s hard to turn a dollar right now, save a dollar. Money is being stretched really thin.
“I’m just trying to be here, be available … I have faith it will bounce back. The time that it will take, that’s the question.”
Nunn sees the newly vacant storefronts Downtown as entrepreneurial opportunities for those that have the dreams, the desire and the mettle to be small business owners.
“A lot of people are folding and just saying, ‘I’m done with this,’ ” he said. “They’d rather cut their losses, take whatever they’ve gained, and move on to something new … that means, to me, there’ll be new businesses Downtown. I hope those people have a vision to do something. This stuff (entrepreneurship) is not only financially hard, it’s mentally hard.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.