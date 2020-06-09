Clarity Cutz owner stays optimistic in the face of hardship

“Those funds have been depleted and it’s time to recover,” Nunn said.

Nunn said he moved to his new locations with a growth-oriented mindset, noting the studio had been comprised of himself and five other stylist pre-COVIDs, with plans for adding three more stylists. Currently, he’s operating Clarity Cutz with the assistance of just two stylists.

“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “I purposely moved into this space for the potential for room to grow.”

Brighter days ahead

Looking forward, Nunn is guardedly optimistic about the future of his business, as well as the larger Downtown Racine business community.

“I think as time goes along things will get better, it’s just weathering the storm – getting the number of the COVID infections down,” he noted. “As those numbers go down, more people will come out. That’s the hope, at least.

“Getting some support back is really gonna help. Right now, it (business) is hit or miss. It’s hard to turn a dollar right now, save a dollar. Money is being stretched really thin.

“I’m just trying to be here, be available … I have faith it will bounce back. The time that it will take, that’s the question.”