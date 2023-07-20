If you go

What: Racine Concert Band’s 1,5154th performance

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Admission: Free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue.

Note: The zoo's gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 7 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. The weekly concerts run through Sunday, Aug. 13.