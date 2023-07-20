RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 101st season of free concerts by welcoming clarinet soloist Gail Lehto Zugger.
Her appearance is part of the band’s “Rooted in Racine” series.
“Our newest tradition features guest artists who developed their musical skills in our area,” said Mark Eichner, the band’s conductor.
Racine native Zugger, a clarinet professor at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, and a graduate of Horlick High School, UW-Milwaukee and Ohio State University, will perform two numbers with the band Sunday night: “Csardas” by Vittorio Monti and “Clarinet Rhapsody,” composed by Donald Young, a retired Horlick High School instrumental director.
In 2005, Zugger received the Graduate of Distinction award from Horlick High School.
Zugger performs with symphonies in Ohio and has presented clinics at regional and state music educators conferences.
People are also reading…
As a soloist, she has performed with the Capital University/Bexley Community Orchestra, Westerville Community Band, Westerville Symphony Orchestra and Capital University Symphonic Winds. She is a member of the Inspirare Duo; the Quintessential Winds, Capital’s faculty woodwind quintet; the Scioto Reeds Reed Quintet; and Amici Tonic Ensemble, an eclectic mix of voice quartet, clarinet and piano.
Master of ceremonies Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for more than 50 years, will narrate “Casey at the Bat” by Randol Bass.
The free concert in the Racine Zoo also features “Children of the Regiment” by Julius Fucik, “Divertissement Espagnole” by Louis-Cesar Desormes, “The Prima Donna” by Morton Gould and Mozart’s “Overture to La Finta Giardinera.”
“The Peanut Vendor” by Moises Simons and two marches — “The Melody Shop” by Karl King and “Comrades of the Legion” by John Philip Sousa — will complete the program.
Each Sunday night concert features a trivia question, with the winner receiving an American flag. Also, everyone who plays the trivia game each week is entered into the “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular” drawing on Aug. 13.