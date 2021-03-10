City's vaccination clinic relocates to Festival Hall as capacity to get shots in arms grows

RACINE — The city’s COVID-19 vaccine operation has relocated to Festival Hall. Previously, the City of Racine Public Health Department had been vaccinating people inside City Hall.

Staff and contract personnel gathered Wednesday to prepare for the 7:30 a.m. opening.

Eligible members of the public can be vaccinated from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Friday, but still by appointment only.

After that, the city’s ability to administer the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be entirely dependent on the distribution of the vaccine.

Rollout only expected to quicke

n

Cody Pearce, the city’s epidemiologist, told the Board of Health at Tuesday’s meeting that the clinic has administered 3,224 doses.

“That’s a pretty big number we’re proud of,” he said.

One of the benefits of moving the operation to Festival Hall is the space, which allows patients to move from the vaccination station to a large observation area where patients must wait 15-30 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions.