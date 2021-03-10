 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City's vaccination clinic relocates to Festival Hall as capacity to get shots in arms grows
4 comments
featured
CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE

City's vaccination clinic relocates to Festival Hall as capacity to get shots in arms grows

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The city’s COVID-19 vaccine operation has relocated to Festival Hall. Previously, the City of Racine Public Health Department had been vaccinating people inside City Hall.

Vaccine clinic 2

Outside Festival Hall

Staff and contract personnel gathered Wednesday to prepare for the 7:30 a.m. opening.

Eligible members of the public can be vaccinated from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Friday, but still by appointment only.

After that, the city’s ability to administer the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be entirely dependent on the distribution of the vaccine.

Rollout only expected to quicke

n

Cody Pearce, the city’s epidemiologist, told the Board of Health at Tuesday’s meeting that the clinic has administered 3,224 doses.

“That’s a pretty big number we’re proud of,” he said.

One of the benefits of moving the operation to Festival Hall is the space, which allows patients to move from the vaccination station to a large observation area where patients must wait 15-30 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions.

Vaccine clinic 3

The vaccine clinic recovery area, where those who have received the vaccine are asked to wait for 15 to 30 minutes to ensure there are no negative reactions,  is shown Wednesday morning in Festival Hall.

The large space will also be necessary as the vaccine becomes more readily available and more people become eligible, and thus there will be larger numbers of people showing up to get shots in arms. Comparatively, City Hall is much more cramped, not having been designed with high-capacity events or social distancing in mind.

About 16% of the county’s population has started the vaccination process, Pearce said Tuesday; by Wednesday afternoon, 17.6% of Racine County residents had received at least one dose, tying Kenosha County’s percentage after weeks of lagging its southern neighbor, according to state data.

Pearce said that as vaccines become more available in the coming weeks, that percentage will rapidly increase, especially in light of the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, increasing the number of U.S. vaccine options to three.

COVID cases declining

As they have across the state, COVID-19 case rates have definitely declined locally. In the seven days leading up to Tuesday, only 20 new cases were detected, according to Pearce.

“Things have really slowed down,” Pearce said during Tuesday’s Board of Health meeting. “That is something that we are happy to see and hopeful that continues into the future.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pearce added the case rate, as of Tuesday, was about 80 cases per 100,000 residents. Additionally, the five-day rolling average of percent positive was 7% — significantly down from earlier in the year.

As of Monday, the countywide case rate of active cases per 100,000 residents was about 94. That’s the result of a case rate of 89 in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department which also includes the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park, and a case rate of 99 in the rest of the county which is under the Central Racine County Health Department’s jurisdiction.

With a case rate below 100, this week marks the first time since July that any part of Racine County has been out of the Department of Health Services’ high risk category for COVID-19 activity. In late November, the case rate had peaked at just below 1,600.

Testing has remained steady even as cases are declining, indicating that there likely aren’t huge numbers of undiagnosed cases.

“So that’s a positive sign,” Pearce said.

When can city-run centers reopen?

Maurice Horton

Horton

Alderman Maurice Horton joined other members of the Board of Health in expressing his appreciation on hearing the number of COVID cases was decreasing.

“I’m glad to hear those numbers are going down,” Horton said. “It’s been a long year.”

He wondered when the city’s community centers and Community Oriented Policing Houses would be reopening — in light of the decrease in cases.

“I’ve been asked that several times,” Horton said. No decisions on reopening those facilities have been made.

Community clinic

The community clinic being planned for Racine County is moving forward with an anticipated opening date of the end of March. However, the clinic site has not been announced.

The state Department of Health Services announced in February that Racine County would be home to one of the first five community-based clinics facilitating vaccinations. The first clinic to open was based in Rock County, and the second opened Tuesday in La Crosse.

Racine County’s clinic will be run by an outside vendor hired by DHS, but the staff is planned to be from the local area as the state intends to hire individuals who live within 50 miles of the clinic.

The clinic’s operational plan includes some weekend days and evening hours in order to reach as many people as possible.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

4 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking
Local News

'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking

  • 4 min to read

“When we originally did this, we thought they were building a lot out there," Howard Haubrich, a real estate agent with Bear Realty, said of what he had hoped would happen with Foxconn being literally across the street from a 30-plus-acre Mount Pleasant property he's trying to sell. The challenge remains in "Trying to find a developer or someone that wants to buy up that side of the road."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News