RACINE — Now that it is easier for the city to assess and remediate contamination on tax-delinquent properties, the hope is it’ll be easier to get the city’s many large and long-vacant industrial and commercial lots into the hands of new owners and back on the tax rolls.
Under state law, the county has the ability to enter properties with tax certificates, meaning they are at least three years delinquent on their taxes. The RDA has the ability and funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to assess environmental damage. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishes a procedure for the two entities to work together so the RDA can conduct environmental assessments on properties with tax certificates.
The brownfield program was first financed by the EPA in 2010 with supplemental funding awards in 2015, 2016 and 2019, totaling $2.25 million for assessment and remediation of contaminated sites.
During a City Council discussion on Tuesday about the agreement between the Racine Redevelopment Authority and Racine County, to open up tax-certificate properties for environmental assessment, Aldermen Henry Perez and Sandy Weidner voiced concerns that it could be used to enter residential properties.
To address those concerns, the agreement was modified to specify that it only allowed access to nonresidential properties before it was passed by the council.
Top priorities
During a Finance and Personnel Committee meeting on July 22, then-City Development Director Amy Connolly told the committee that the MOU would help move development projects along more quickly.
“We can’t make a project go forward until we know the extent of the environmental contamination (on the site),” said Connolly.
Industrial and commercial property buyers are required to conduct an environmental evaluation before the property can transfer or they can acquire financing. By accelerating the process, Connolly said more of these proposed projects will be able to come to fruition.
At an RDA meeting on Aug. 1, Connolly, who has since moved on to a position at Fort Worth, Texas, said looking at her time with the City of Racine, she’s “most proud of the brownfield team” which handles assessing and remediating contaminated sites for future development.
At that meeting, Donna Volk, a senior manager at Ramboll Environ, an environmental consulting firm, and consultant on the brownfield team gave a presentation on which sites are being prioritized and where they are on the road to redevelopment.
Some of the sites Volk said are considered top priority include areas around the Root River, particularly the Water Street Development, formerly Machinery Row with other surrounding properties, and the @North Beach site at 1129 Michigan Blvd.
Demolition at Water Street has been completed, now groundwater monitoring and other remediation efforts are underway.
Other top priorities include Racine Steel Castings, 1425 N. Memorial Dr. and the former UPEC site, 1500 N. Memorial Drive.
This week, the Finance and Personnel Committee recommended for approval a request to issue a capital improvement general obligation bond of $350,000 for the demolition of the Steel Castings site. It will go before the City Council at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
Another in progress includes the General Converters site at 1325 16th St. According to the presentation, the city’s brownfield team and Racine County Economic Development Corporation met with a potential buyer for the site in July and the sight has been approved for environmental assessment.
The former Horlick Complex properties, which is under new private ownership, is another top priority; some assessments have been completed and some are in progress. The intended future use is multi-family housing with some of the historic structures slated for preservation.
The Dumore property at 1300 17th St., has also been approved for environmental assessment and has a potential purchaser for the site.
