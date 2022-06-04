City wants $11 million from federal government, state for seven bridge and road projects

RACINE — The state is preparing to distribute federal transportation funds, and the city is looking to have a slice of the pie.

John Rooney, commissioner of public works, was before the Finance and Personnel Committee on Tuesday for approval to move forward on more than $11 million in grant requests for repairs to Racine’s roads and bridges.

The grant application deadline was Thursday, but the approval announcements will be made in July.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed last November provides $1.2 trillion in spending to shore up the country’s infrastructure while also aiming to increase family-sustaining jobs. The funds were doled out to the states, which would then be charged with distributing money to the municipalities.

The funds aim to allow Wisconsin to substantially increase spending on roads and bridges.

Spending on bridges statewide is expected to go from $42.9 million in 2023 to $87.9 million in 2026, and spending on road projects across the same timeframe will increase from $72 million to $138 million, a 96.6% total increase.

Projects

The city’s proposals were for five road and two bridge projects:

$2.7 million for construction of Ohio Street (Washington to Graceland avenues). The city match would be $875,520.

$1.7 million for the rehabilitation of Memorial Drive (Durand Avenue to south of 17th Street). The city match would be $500,000.

$860,000 for the reconstruction of Goold Street (Blake to Douglas avenues). The city match would be $425,000.

$2.7 million for the reconstruction of Lathrop Avenue (Republic Avenue to 13th Street). The city match would be $1.25 million.

$1.5 million for the reconstruction of Mount Pleasant Street (Rapids Drive to Romayne Avenue). The city match would be $575,000.

$400,000 for the rehabilitation of the Sixth Street Bridge (over Howe Street). The city match would be $80,000.

$1.5 million for the rehabilitation of the Sixth Street Bridge over the Root River between Mound Avenue and Racine Street.

The match will be funded through an appropriation in the 2023-32 Capital Improvement Program.

