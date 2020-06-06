City to receive $3.18 million for additional electric buses

“Electrifying the city’s bus fleet is not just about buses — it’s about our building and parking infrastructure, too,’’ said Cara Pratt, Sustainability and Conservation Coordinator for the City of Racine.“We are working to identify opportunities to ensure that the charging of our buses is also powered by alternative energy.”

Maierle told The Journal Times on Thursday that the aggregate nine electric buses and related infrastructure will be purchased from Burlingame, Calif.-based Proterra, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission buses and electric charging systems for municipal, federal and commercial transit agencies.

“We are ordering the buses now and getting into the production queue at Proterra,” Maierle said, noting he is hoping for “between now and sometime in early 2021” for delivery, followed by a couple of preparatory months “to get everything organized on the ground” prior to an anticipated mid-2021 rubber-meets-the-road rollout.

“This is all really new. Getting this [FTA] grant has really just started the clock on this. I’ve been in touch with Proterra and getting in line for production, but the buses are not even officially ordered yet … Knowing the production date – it all hinges on that.”