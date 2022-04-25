City to offer summer lifeguard training

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks Recreation and Cultural Services Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to offer lifeguard training and certification May 5-8 for its summer North and Zoo beach lifeguard program.

Participants must be at least 16 years old. For successful participation in the course, participants must be able to complete the following skills:

Swim 300 yards continuously demonstrating controlled and rhythmic breathing using a combination of front crawl and breath stroke.

Tread water using only the legs for two continuous minutes with hands under the armpits.

Swim 20 yards using front crawl or breath stroke, complete a surface dive to a depth of seven to 10 feet, retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface and swim 20 yards back in one minute and 40 seconds.

The training will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5; 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the JMBA Aquatic Center, 3901 Highway 31. The cost of the program is $250, which includes instruction fees, books and materials. The registration deadline is April 27.

Successful participants in the course may be hired by the City of Racine Parks Recreation and Cultural Services with the cost of all training reimbursed for employees who work through Aug. 13. The summer beach program runs seven days a week from June 4 through the end of August. Lifeguards work 40 hours a week. The starting rate for first-year guards is $17.91 per hour.

For more information and registration details, contact Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0