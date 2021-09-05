City to form ad hoc committee for aldermanic redistricting

RACINE — Now that the results of the U.S. Census are in, new district maps must be drawn to reflect changes in the population for the purpose of voting.
The city’s Committee of the Whole met on Wednesday to discuss forming an ad hoc committee for the limited purpose of aldermanic redistricting, which is the process of ensuring all of the aldermen are representing roughly the same amount of people within their districts.
Alderman John Tate II, the president of the city council, will also be chairman of the ad hoc committee. He intends to appoint four aldermen to the committee who will vote on matters. However, all aldermen may participate in the process.
The committee will be assisted by City Administrator Paul Vornholt and Clerk Tara Coolidge, or her designee.
The Committee of the Whole voted to recommend the city council adopt the proposal as presented by Tate.
Process
In terms of the process, the county decides its districts first and then the city determines the wards within the districts — with an attempt to ensure all the aldermen have a relatively equal number of citizens to represent.
The ad hoc committee will determine aldermanic boundaries and then send the reapportioned map to the city council for approval.
The county is required to transmit its plans to the municipalities on September 15. The municipalities must transmit their ward plans back to the county on October 18.
Decisions
Tate said, “Part of the purpose of this is to provide guidelines, limitations, standards, and priorities as it relates to how we draw these maps while also receiving feedback from the constituency.”
The process for reapportionment has not been codified in ordinance — something Tate would like to address in the future.
In the meantime, the committee will have decisions to make and priorities to establish.
One example of the issues the committee may consider is planned growth, such as the development at the Horlick complex.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson noted when finished that could potentially add 700 or 800 people to that complex, and therefore the voting ward.
“I know they’re not physically there, but they will be,” he said.
An additional 700 or 800 people could throw off the balance the committee will be trying to achieve in order that all the aldermen have roughly the same number of people to represent.
Tate responded the city has “to operate with the numbers we receive from the Census.”
However, there is some wiggle room, he continued, about 5% worth.
That may be one of the issues the committee has to debate.
Another issue will be how the city counts incarcerated individuals for the purpose of representative government.
Tate explained during the Census people are counted where they are, and that was true of incarcerated people, too.
However, in terms of apportionment, representatives do not necessarily have to be responsive to the incarcerated people in their district.
As an example, if all the aldermen have roughly 5,000 constituents to represent, but one alderman has 800 incarcerated people in his district, that alderman functionally only has 4,300 constituents they would customarily be expected to be responsive to.
Tate noted, “The representative of that district has an advantage because they don’t have that number of constituents that they have to be responsive to.”
He said the issue would be up for discussion once the ad hoc committee starts meeting.