City to form ad hoc committee for aldermanic redistricting

RACINE — Now that the results of the U.S. Census are in, new district maps must be drawn to reflect changes in the population for the purpose of voting.

The city’s Committee of the Whole met on Wednesday to discuss forming an ad hoc committee for the limited purpose of aldermanic redistricting, which is the process of ensuring all of the aldermen are representing roughly the same amount of people within their districts.

Alderman John Tate II, the president of the city council, will also be chairman of the ad hoc committee. He intends to appoint four aldermen to the committee who will vote on matters. However, all aldermen may participate in the process.

The committee will be assisted by City Administrator Paul Vornholt and Clerk Tara Coolidge, or her designee.

The Committee of the Whole voted to recommend the city council adopt the proposal as presented by Tate.

Process

In terms of the process, the county decides its districts first and then the city determines the wards within the districts — with an attempt to ensure all the aldermen have a relatively equal number of citizens to represent.