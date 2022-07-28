City tells bars: Call the police before problems escalate

RACINE — The city is singing a new tune regarding bar owners’ responsibilities in preventing violence after a beloved bar manager/business owner was shot and killed May 15.

The new message: bar owners and staff should call the police if potentially violent situations arise.

Previously, bar owners have said the city has threatened to hold them accountable for incidents that occur near the bar, even if they occur on public property and after the bar closes.

Now, city officials and police are encouraging bars to call the police, and saying that bar owners are more likely to be commended for being proactive by calling 911 rather than to be punished if their patrons (inside or outside the establishment) break the law.

Racine Police Department Sgt. Robert Ortiz said that bar owners are not calling the police when altercations happen, allowing problems to linger into the morning hours and potentially expand from something minor to serious.

“The biggest issue is we’re not getting called when some of these issues are happening,” he said during a July 11 meeting of the Public Safety & Licensing Committee, which oversees the city’s liquor licenses.

Alderman Jeff Coe, a committee member, stressed that bar owners/managers would not be penalized for calling the police.

“It’s not a ding on you guys if you call the police,” he said. “I want to make that perfectly clear ... Any time a bar calls and they’re being proactive, they’re getting ahead of the issue. That’s not something I’m noting is a problem at the bar.”

At issue

As was previously reported by The Journal Times, bar owners have been under pressure by the committee to reduce issues caused by their patrons.

The city’s nuisance ordinance allows the person who holds the license for the bar to be answerable for whatever their patrons might do within 200 feet of the premises, even if the business has closed for the night and the incident occurred on public property.

Concerns over that ordinance contributed to staff of Mr. Kool, in the early morning hours of May 15, trying to prevent a fight in a city-owned parking lot outside the bar rather than call 911, even though the bar was already closed. After staff exited the bar at around 2:30 a.m., someone opened fire, striking two people. Terrance Blair, who was Mr. Kool’s manager, was killed. The homicide remains under investigation.

Yolanda “Yogi” Blair, Terrance Blair’s widow, told The Journal Times that, during in a meeting prior to May 15, city staff “told us that their parking lot was our responsibility.” If there was a fight, she continued, the owner/operator would “have some responsibility to try and break it up.”

In the past, the city and RPD have stressed to bar owners they did not want police resources tied up with problems stemming from bars, bar owners have said.

Proactive

At each PS&L Committee meeting, the RPD liaison gives a report that includes the bars who had to have a police response. On July 11, that liaison was Ortiz.

If there is a report of violence (gunshots, fights, assaults, etc.) within the bar or nearby outside, even if it is just one incident, the bar owner or a representative of the bar is typically called before the committee.

The owner or a representative of the bar might also be requested to appear at a PS&L meeting if there were multiple calls for service that were not violent, such as noise complaints or loitering near the premises after hours.

While bar owners are encouraged to call the police for problems, those calls for service mean the owner may have to go before the PS&L Committee to answer questions and provide solutions. If that happens twice in six months or three times in one year, the case could be transferred to the City Attorney’s Office and the owner’s liquor license is jeopardized.

Those city policies have been cited as factors in discouraging bar staff from contacting police if a fight breaks out or other violence is threatened.

The July 11 discussion occurred during a meeting with Douglas Nicholson, the owner of Brickhouse, 316 Main St., and a number of other Racine-area businesses, who was called before the committee following repeated reported issues in the area of Brickhouse including a shooting that occurred off-premises.

Nicholson has implemented a number of security measures over the years the Brickhouse has been operating, which includes professional security, an ID scanner and body cameras for the employee scanning people in.

Nicholson said he leaves it up to the judgement of his staff whether or not to call the police for incidents that may occur between patrons.

He acknowledged they made the decision not to call the police during one incident in which staff saw patrons to the door, separated them, and sent them on their way in opposite directions following a dispute at the bar.

Both of those patrons later reported to the RPD that they were assaulted by the other.

“I could certainly tell staff to call the police if that’s what the city would like us to do,” Nicholson told the committee.

Ortiz told Nicholson: “I wouldn’t mind, especially for this summer, if there are issues, if police are called. That way we can get ahead of some of these issues.”

Ortiz explained a call would allow the police to be in the area to dampen any escalation that might occur following an altercation. He stressed the police would appreciate proactive action due to the high rates of violence the city is experiencing.

As of July 27, there have been seven homicides in the city so far this year, compared to just three at the same time last year.

Across the same time frames: Reports of burglary are also up, from 119 to 149.

Reports of weapons offenses are up nearly 60%, from 186 to 297.