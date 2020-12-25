City takes next step for having Carlisle Avenue Neighborhood become a historic district

RACINE — The city is taking the next step in the long process of having the area around Carlisle Avenue to be potentially designated a National Historic District.
The City Council has authorized the director of City Development to apply for a Certified Local Government Historic Preservation subgrant from the Wisconsin Historical Society.
The $10,000 grant will fund the preparation of a reconnaissance survey necessary for historic district designation. No local match is required.
Reconnaissance survey
Such surveys are conducted by a principal investigator who meets the qualifications as outlined by the U.S. secretary of the interior; those qualifications include training in architectural history, research, and photography.
The survey will identify properties of architectural and historical interest that are at least 40 years old. However, the survey will not document every single property or building.
The Department of the Interior, through the National Park Service, will determine if the district meets the standard of a historical district.
National Register
Neighborhoods that qualify as historic districts are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Inclusion on the National Register is an honor that imposes no restrictions on what a property owner may do with designated property.
State and local historical designation, by contrast, can be very restrictive depending on the municipality.
Although the designation carries with it no direct increase in property taxes, it could indirectly lead to one.
The designation allows property owners to apply for grants in order to preserve buildings within the district. There also are some tax credits available for historic preservation.
If people began investing in historic preservation, there would could come a time when market value increased, which would generally lead to an increase in property taxes.
However, not all improvements are equal.
A new roof that is consistent with the historical character of a building may not increase its actual value. In contrast, renovated and/or restored kitchens and bathrooms would.
The district
The reconnaissance survey will examine an area to include Rapids Drive to the north, Memorial Drive to the east, State Street to the south and Summit Avenue to the west.
The district includes residential structures from the 1870s to 1940s.
There also are commercial buildings, small corner shops, neighborhood churches, a former school and some industrial facilities.
One of the district’s most famous locales is Horlick Field, which was home to the Racine Belles of the All America Girls Professional Baseball League as featured in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”
The Carlisle Avenue is adjacent to the Horlick Malted Milk Factory site, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019.