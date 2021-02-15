City still seeking federal dollars for shoreline restoration following January 2020 storm

The federal amount for reimbursements was $2,630, the state share was $433.44, and the local share was $438.43.

However, funds for restoration of Pershing Park and Myers Park — to include the wetland, rain gardens, vegetation and bio-swales — are on appeal.

In addition to public infrastructure damage, the storm washed away about 15 feet of shoreline.

According to Tom Molbeck, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, the city will have to work with an outside source who specializes in shoreline restoration in the future to determine exactly what will need to be done.

One year ago

The storm that did so much damage occurred from Jan. 10-12, 2020. The wind gusts in Racine reached 55 mph. Historically high water levels allowed for more shoreline damage to occur.

Combined, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties sustained an estimated $30 million in damages.