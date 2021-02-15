City still seeking federal dollars for shoreline restoration following January 2020 storm

RACINE — More than a year after a fierce storm battered and ripped apart Racine’s coastline, no major restoration has been done as the city is still working its way through the bureaucratic process of obtaining federal and state funds for restoration.
Racine has applied for $2.58 million from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for shoreline restoration. It is also in the process of applying for state grants.
“Interacting with FEMA is a long and complicated process,” said Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director.
A 2.5-mile stretch of waterfront sustained substantial damage, including Pershing Park, Carre-Hogle Park, Samuel Myers Park, North Beach, Zoo Beach and Shoop Park.
Additionally, the English Street outfalls at North Beach and the Zoo Beach pathway need repairs.
Appeals ongoing
FEMA approved reimbursements for signage and barricades needed to direct vehicles and pedestrians away from the area of Pershing Park immediately after the storm due to the debris in the area.
The federal amount for reimbursements was $2,630, the state share was $433.44, and the local share was $438.43.
However, funds for restoration of Pershing Park and Myers Park — to include the wetland, rain gardens, vegetation and bio-swales — are on appeal.
In addition to public infrastructure damage, the storm washed away about 15 feet of shoreline.
According to Tom Molbeck, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, the city will have to work with an outside source who specializes in shoreline restoration in the future to determine exactly what will need to be done.
One year ago
The storm that did so much damage occurred from Jan. 10-12, 2020. The wind gusts in Racine reached 55 mph. Historically high water levels allowed for more shoreline damage to occur.
Combined, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties sustained an estimated $30 million in damages.
The damage in Racine had two components: public infrastructure that washed away, such as the bike path by the Zoo, and debris that washed ashore that had to be removed.
FEMA confirmed in March 2020 the area would be eligible for disaster relief funds, which will pay up to 75% of the cost of eligible restoration or repairs.
House falling, Jan. 13
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
LAKEFRONT HOUSE STORM DAMAGE PLEASANT PRAIRIE
WEATHER
