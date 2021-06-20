City sees spike in retirements | Public works loses 17 in two years; police see a changing of the guard

RACINE — Five months into 2021, city government has seen significantly more staff members retire or resign than it did through the entirety of 2020.
There have been 47 retirements from the City of Racine according to numbers provided to The Journal Times on May 28, compared to 32 retirements for all of 2020.
The city has 732 full-time employees, with an additional 158 who work for the water and wastewater utility, which is not funded through the levy.
The majority of those retirements came from just two departments: the Racine Police Department and the Department of Public Works, two of the city’s largest.
The RPD has had 18 retirements of police officers (about 10% of the whole force), along with another three civilian retirements and five officers who left the department to work elsewhere.
DPW has also seen a large number of retirements, with 11 leaving the department, bringing the total to 17 retirements in the past two years. The department budgets for 138 total employees.
However, it does not appear the retirements from these two departments are being driven by the same factors.
At DPW, the reduction of benefits was likely a driving factor. The RPD, however, operates under a different contract, so its retirements are likely not directly connected to loss of benefits.
Opportunity
Shannon Powell, chief of communications for the city, attributed the increase in retirements primarily to the changes in benefits, with special reference to the sick leave payouts.
However, he said, there also is an opportunity to be had in this situation.
“It is a major goal of the mayor’s to recruit more city residents to be city employees and to hire a more diverse workforce so that our employees are more representative of the diverse community we serve,” Powell said. “So, when there are open positions, it is an opportunity to be more intentional about recruitment, which is a good thing.”
Changing of the guard
While much was made of the retirement of Chief of Police Art Howell earlier this year, his No. 2 at the RPD, William Macemon, left with no public notice — despite a very recent stint as the acting chief and 31 years of service.
The city announced on June 4 that Alexander Ramirez had been hired as the new assistant chief without announcing Macemon was retiring.
The departure of Macemon and other recent retirements means that the department has lost well over 100 years of policing experience.
The command staff also lost to retirement: Lt. Mike Polzin, Deputy Chief John Polzin, Todd Schulz and Mark Schulz — all four of whom had been with the RPD for at least three decades.
With those members of the old guard having retired, no current Racine police officers were part of the department before its shift to the Community Oriented Policing philosophy that has guided the department since it was instituted by the late Chief Dick Polzin (father of John and Mike Polzin) in the early 1990s.
The RPD did not comment on the turnover other than confirming the retirements.
Causes are numerous
Alderman Henry Perez did comment. Before coming to Racine, he had been a law enforcement officer in Miami. Since being elected alderman, Perez has been vocal in support of public safety.
“I am saddened by the amount of retirements,” he said.
When asked, Perez agreed that for many on the command staff, those with more than three decades of service, retirement was imminent.
However, Perez said he feels the city and its aldermen have been lacking in their support for the Police Department. For Perez, the issue is the lack of sufficient numbers at the RPD.
The city stopped funding a total of 11 law enforcement positions during the last budget negotiations due to fiscal constraints.
“I see the crime happening now, I see the shortage, I see the guys overworked,” Perez said.
He added the staff the Police Department still has are often exhausted from being spread too thin.
“I talked to some officers, and they’re disappointed,” Perez said. “They say morale is down because they don’t feel supported by the community.”
Additionally, Perez said, RPD staff see the cuts in benefits being made to other departments and are worried about what will happen to their benefits in the future.
The city’s Police Department is unionized, so its members’ contracts are negotiated separately from the non-represented city staff.
But, Perez said, while RPD staff worries about the city’s ongoing budget deficit, the lack of support from the city and community is their “greater source of stress.”
Revenue tight, options limited
In contrast, the DPW has been through cuts due to the city’s ongoing budget constraints. The loss of some benefits is certainly driving the rush to retirements.
Racine’s budget problem escalated 10 years ago with Act 10, state legislation that tied a municipality’s ability to raise revenue through the tax levy to net new construction. In other words: No new construction, no tax increases.
Because the city’s net new construction does not keep up with the cost of health care and cost-of-living increases, it has been forced to scale back the benefits it previously provided to employees.
One of those benefits was the cash payout employees not represented by a union could receive when they retired if they did not use their sick days.
For some city employees, this represented tens of thousands of dollars at retirement.
In 2020, the city council opted to sunset this benefit, starting June 30, 2021.
The benefit was to be reduced in stages, so if an employee wanted the payout in its entirety, he or she would have to retire before June 30.
Alderman Jeffery Peterson opposed the method in which the benefit was taken from employees.
He said he would have preferred a method where whatever the employee had accrued would be locked in, without further accumulation.
Peterson said he was not against the concept altogether, but thought good employees who showed up to work and did not use their sick days deserved better treatment.
He said he understood the budget constraints, but it was the way it was implemented that he was opposed to.
“For me,” Peterson said, “when you promise somebody something, you try and follow through.”