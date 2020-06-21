City schedules special City Council meeting for COVID-19 ordinance

RACINE — The City of Racine has scheduled a special meeting of the City Council for Monday where one of the agenda items is an ordinance adopting the "Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards."
As of Sunday, it was unclear what the "Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards" are and whether they are related to the "Forward Racine" initiative for reopening Racine's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Journal Times reached out to city officials early Sunday evening but received no response.
Fast turnaround
According to the ordinance, which was posted on Sunday at 5:54 p.m. for a 6 p.m. Monday meeting, if it passes it would grant that:
(a) The Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards are adopted and the standards therein apply to business and public activities within the City of Racine. The Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards shall be published on the City of Racine website and are incorporated into this section as if fully set forth herein.
(b) The City Council grants the Public Health Administrator authority to modify the Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards as necessary to respond to changing COVID-19-related public health conditions. The Public Health Administrator must base any modifications on then-current guidance from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease and Prevention, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Public Health Administrator shall report any such modifications to the Common Council, in writing, within five days of the effective date of such modifications.
(c) No later than August 5, 2020, the Public Health Administrator shall provide a full report to the Common Council regarding the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the City of Racine. The Common Council shall take action to extend, modify, or terminate the application of the Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards to the City of Racine upon receipt of the Public Health Administrator’s report hereunder.
On Friday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson issued a temporary injunction order halting the city's COVID-19 restrictions while a civil suit against the city and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox by David Yandel, the owner of Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., works its way through the court system.
The ordinance up for discussion Monday does not specifically mention Fredrickson's decision, but appears to be in response to the judge's orders.
The City Council is scheduled to meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday. It is to be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.
