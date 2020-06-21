City schedules special City Council meeting for COVID-19 ordinance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The City of Racine has scheduled a special meeting of the City Council for Monday where one of the agenda items is an ordinance adopting the "Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards."

As of Sunday, it was unclear what the "Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards" are and whether they are related to the "Forward Racine" initiative for reopening Racine's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Journal Times reached out to city officials early Sunday evening but received no response.

Fast turnaround

According to the ordinance, which was posted on Sunday at 5:54 p.m. for a 6 p.m. Monday meeting, if it passes it would grant that:

(a) The Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards are adopted and the standards therein apply to business and public activities within the City of Racine. The Safer Racine COVID-19 Pandemic Response Standards shall be published on the City of Racine website and are incorporated into this section as if fully set forth herein.