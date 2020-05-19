City says Safer at Home order will not remain fully in effect through the end of July

RACINE — Although many of Racine's small-business owners fear the City of Racine will force them to stay closed through the end of July, city leaders say they shouldn't worry.
Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that, before the week is out, she will be detailing phases through which business owners in every industry will be able to legally reopen in the city.
Mass gatherings, such as events at the beach or at Festival Hall or that involve a street closure which need approval from the city, will not be allowed until Aug. 1 at the earliest.
“This week, we will make that (plan) clear to the community as a whole," City Spokesman Shannon Powell told The Journal Times Tuesday morning. “It will not just be a continuation of the order that’s in place now.”
Business owners are still concerned. When word got out that Mayor Cory Mason plans to ask the City Council to approve keeping the city's emergency declaration in place until July 31, many started to fear that the Safer at Home order would be extended too.
The emergency declaration and Safer at Home are separate orders.
'Really worried'
"I’m really worried for Racine in general. It’s more than just me," said Alex Ersing, who owns Mt. Sinai Gym, 2005 Lathrop Ave.
Now that most of the rest of the state has reopened after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Safer at Home order on May 13, customers are bringing their business elsewhere while many of City of Racine's businesses remain closed. Some, such as dog groomers and retail shops, are able to be open with limited numbers of customers.
"You’ve got Kenosha open. It’s 10 minutes away. People are going to their bars, to their gyms," said Ersing, whose gym is still entirely closed. “In Walmart, you’ve got 10 people in a line ... but we are shut down."
Evelyn "Evie" Kalmar, who owns Unplugged Studios at 1352 Washington Ave., said “I think it’s absurd to me that Mount Pleasant and Kenosha are open, and Racine isn't."
Kalmar thinks Racine should follow the lead of most other cities in the state: allow businesses to reopen, but put protocols in place to ensure safety, such as limiting the number of people who are allowed to gather in a building as a fraction of its capacity.
“Some of my venues are humongous. If I had 50 people in there, you could maintain six feet of space easily," she said.
Kalmar's and Ersing's businesses are both stuck in a spot where it's virtually impossible to make revenue from home.
“90% of the work that I do is face-to-face contact," Kalmar said.
Ersing fears people who normally belong to his gym in Racine will give up and start going elsewhere, making it difficult to stay open even after Racine's closure order is lifted.
Kalmar said she has already had to take on debt over the past couple months. She said the money she has received from COVID-related grants she has received don't even cover half of her ongoing expenses.
“Even if I took out loans, I don’t know if I’ll be able to bounce back," she said.
Powell notes that the city is in a no-win scenario. Keeping businesses closed isn't good for the local economy or businesses and workers, but allowing them to reopen too early could lead to the coronavirus spreading too fast for the health care system to handle.
Even with the order still in place, the greater Racine area ranks among the top 25 areas in the country in terms of how fast COVID-19 has spread.
“You can’t fight a public health hazard just thinking about economics," Powell said.
Car test
Waiting on foot and on scooter
Waiting in cars
Walking to the testing site
Ready to roll
Checking in
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Waiting to be tested
Curtis Walls gets tested
Julio Negron
Getting info
Brian Paulhus
Test in vehicle
Foggy testing site
Mayor Mason in a mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.