City says Safer at Home order will not remain fully in effect through the end of July

“Some of my venues are humongous. If I had 50 people in there, you could maintain six feet of space easily," she said.

Kalmar's and Ersing's businesses are both stuck in a spot where it's virtually impossible to make revenue from home.

“90% of the work that I do is face-to-face contact," Kalmar said.

Ersing fears people who normally belong to his gym in Racine will give up and start going elsewhere, making it difficult to stay open even after Racine's closure order is lifted.

Kalmar said she has already had to take on debt over the past couple months. She said the money she has received from COVID-related grants she has received don't even cover half of her ongoing expenses.

“Even if I took out loans, I don’t know if I’ll be able to bounce back," she said.

Powell notes that the city is in a no-win scenario. Keeping businesses closed isn't good for the local economy or businesses and workers, but allowing them to reopen too early could lead to the coronavirus spreading too fast for the health care system to handle.

Even with the order still in place, the greater Racine area ranks among the top 25 areas in the country in terms of how fast COVID-19 has spread.