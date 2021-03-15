City says it is 'reviewing' Safer Racine rules; for now, RUSD football teams to compete elsewhere

Racine County is no longer in the “high,” “very high” or “critically high” risk categories for COVID-19 spread according to state data, having fallen into the “medium” risk category around March 8 with a case rate of approximately 94 active cases per 100,000 residents. Both the city and the county as a whole had been in the “high,” “very high” or “critically high” categories since mid-July.

Still, Safer Racine is having a big impact on the beginning of area high schools’ already unusual spring football season.

While non-contact practices began last week for Case, Horlick and Park high schools — which postponed their football seasons from fall to spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic — they won’t be able to legally have games in the city unless Safer Racine is changed to accommodate them.

The first games of the season are scheduled for March 26, one week from Friday. However, schedules have not been set since where teams will be allowed to play remains unknown.