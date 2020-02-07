City's website up, early voting still going on but meetings canceled because of cyberattack

RACINE — It’s been one week since the city’s computer systems were frozen by ransomware and City Hall is slowly returning to the 21st Century.
The city’s website went back online Tuesday, but links to other parts of the city’s computer systems — such as email or online bill payment — are not working.
Because of the technical challenges, city meetings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled, including Finance and Personnel, Public Safety and Licensing and Public Works and Services committees.
Early voting for the Feb. 18 primary election is ongoing since that system is not connected to the city’s network. Today, early voting is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.; Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.; and Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
Citywide, there is a primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court; there also is a primary for Racine’s 4th Aldermanic District.
Slow progress
The city’s insurer, Cities and Villages Municipal Insurance, has commissioned Stroz Friedberg to do a forensic analysis of the computer systems and assist the Management Information Systems Department with “wiping” each computer and making sure no trace of the malware is left before reconnecting it with the system.
“That’s a time-consuming process,” said city spokesman Shannon Powell. “They have to be really thorough.”
Computers still work, but pretty much anything involving the internet has been blocked. Email? Doesn’t work. Paying fines? Needs to be check or cash. Voicemail? Useless.
For departments such as Police, Fire, Public Works and Parks, there’s obviously a lot of work that can still be done offline: Firefighters, of course, don’t need the internet to extinguish a blaze.
One of the biggest issues in the City Clerk’s Office at least is the loss of voicemail; caller ID still works, allowing employees to call people back, but they have no idea what the original call was about.
Looking up city phone numbers now involves flipping through a dusty paper directory rather than a quick computer search.
“It’s the first time I’ve looked at the staff book in a hot minute,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge said jokingly.
Business licenses now need to be hand-delivered and hand-signed, rather than the electronic signatures staff members and department heads had grown accustomed to over the past few years.
“We still need to make sure these people can get their businesses open,” Coolidge said regarding the licenses.
The same goes for selling bus passes. It’s still possible, just a slower process.
“There’s a lot more walking,” Assistant Finance Director Kathleen Fischer laughed as she checked the pedometer on her smartwatch. “We’re still functioning, just a little bit slower.”
On Wednesday, the Public Health Department announced it had created a new email address outside of the CityOfRacine.org network — racinepublichealth@gmail.com — so that it resume interacting with residents via email.
Powell said that a lot of the remaining departments are filling their time with housecleaning.
“Which is good every now and then to do because you never have time to do that otherwise,” said Powell. “Everything is disrupted, but we’re not incapacitated.”
Backup to a backup
The timing of the ransomware attack was especially inconvenient, considering it’s the start of tax season.
The normal system staffers use to look up how much individual residents owe is out of order, but the backup code is still accessible. By using the notetaking software Notepad++, staff can search through seemingly endless lines of code to find out how much is owed, should a property owner ask.
“It’s really ugly code, but it works,” Fischer said.
The most critical thing to get back to normal is payroll for more than 700 employees.
“Everyone needs to get paid,” said Powell. He added that Management Information Systems is planning to work through the weekend to get that going by Monday.
“The IT Department has a tape (magnetic tape data storage) backup. They have to bring everything up from a backup, which is complex and takes time,” Fischer explained.
After payroll is up and running, MIS staff will continue through a checklist of other programs to restore.
Earlier this week, Coolidge said that a lot of people on staff were “nervous … they didn’t know what’s going on.”
Looking to assuage long-term concerns, Fischer said: “We have a plan, a backup plan, and a backup to the backup plan.”
As of Friday, there was no timeline for when everything would be back online.