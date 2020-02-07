City's website up, early voting still going on but meetings canceled because of cyberattack

“That’s a time-consuming process,” said city spokesman Shannon Powell. “They have to be really thorough.”

Computers still work, but pretty much anything involving the internet has been blocked. Email? Doesn’t work. Paying fines? Needs to be check or cash. Voicemail? Useless.

For departments such as Police, Fire, Public Works and Parks, there’s obviously a lot of work that can still be done offline: Firefighters, of course, don’t need the internet to extinguish a blaze.

One of the biggest issues in the City Clerk’s Office at least is the loss of voicemail; caller ID still works, allowing employees to call people back, but they have no idea what the original call was about.

Looking up city phone numbers now involves flipping through a dusty paper directory rather than a quick computer search.

“It’s the first time I’ve looked at the staff book in a hot minute,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge said jokingly.

Business licenses now need to be hand-delivered and hand-signed, rather than the electronic signatures staff members and department heads had grown accustomed to over the past few years.