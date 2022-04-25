City receives grants for Lincoln-King neighborhood; funding of grant writer pays off

RACINE — The $35 million in state grants intended for the Lincoln-King neighborhood was received by the Racine City Council on Monday, the last day the outgoing council met.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the grants during a March 11 visit to Racine.

The Lincoln-King neighborhood is in the 8th Aldermanic District, which is represented by Marcus West.

Alderman West said the investments in the district would positively affect families for generations.

“I think being awarded this amount of money was a great thing for the City of Racine and the district,” he said.

West also expressed his gratitude to the person who formerly represented the 8th District, Q.A. Shakoor II, who had long worked to revitalize the district.

The grants include $15 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration Neighborhood Investment Fund and $20 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.

The $20 million will be used for the proposed Racine Community Health Center.

The funds from Neighborhood Investment are to be used for revitalization activities related to housing, to include purchasing tax-foreclosure properties, developing and building new housing, and Community Development Authority renovation, rehabilitation and sale of new housing.

The properties created or renovated by these grant funds will be prioritized for city employees, essential workers, those with low to moderate income and those affected by COVID-19.

Grants

The $35 million in grants did not just jump into the city’s pocket. Rather, they were the result of the council investing $600,000 for grant writing services over a four-year period from federal American Recovery Plan Act funds.

The city contracted with Grants Galaxy, LLC, and grant writer Susan Stuckert, whose grant applications were responsible for the $35 million in grants for Lincoln-King.

West said he has been especially excited at the possibility the neighborhood will get a new community center: “I just think it’s time to build something that’s new, that can reach the new generation of kids.”

West is a teacher at Julian Thomas Elementary School and sees the kids in the neighborhood every day.

“Just knowing they have a great opportunity before them makes me excited as the alderman and very excited as a teacher,” he said.

